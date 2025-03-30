Aoife Dalton praises Ireland’s ‘complete team performance’ in sinking Italy

Ireland produced a brilliant performance and a record-breaking winning margin in a Six Nations match to thrash Italy 54-12 at the Stadio Lanfranchi, scoring eight tries in the process, including a hat-trick for right wing Anna McGann.

Scott Bemand’s side had lost to France in the opening round but this was a display to savour, particularly in the quality of the rugby. Centre Aoife Dalton had a superb game but several of her team-mates vied for the player of the match accolade that she claimed.

“I’m delighted for the whole squad and the staff for the work that we put in this week,” Dalton said after the win. “I’ll go back and share this with them. I feel it was a complete team performance.”

Ireland had won just one of their previous 11 Six Nations away games and this triumph will give them a boost as they face into the next assignment when they host England at Musgrave Park on April 12th.

Meanwhile, all four provinces were left to count the cost of bruising URC matches ahead of the return to European competitions next weekend.

Connacht captain Cian Prendergast was stretchered off and taken to hospital following an attempted clear-out at a ruck by Alex Nankivell, an action that earned the Munster centre a red card during his side’s 30-24 victory in Castlebar.

The New Zealander will learn his fate at a disciplinary hearing during the week which may well impact his eligibility for Munster’s Champions Cup clash with La Rochelle at the Stade Marcel Deflandre next Saturday (5.30pm Irish time). There’s also a question mark over flanker John Hodnett who picked up an injury at MacHale Park.

Connacht’s stand-in coach Cullie Tucker, deputising for Pete Wilkins who is absent through illness, had some good news to offer regarding Prendergast in the immediate aftermath of Saturday’s match.

Munster's Alex Nankivell checks on Connacht's Cian Prendergast as he receives treatment. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

“He’s okay. He’s in hospital at the moment getting checked out. So far, so good is my understanding and hopefully that continues. It’s a tough sight to see for anyone, but I was talking to his dad afterwards and he [Cian] was speaking, so, so far, so good.”

Connacht right wing Chay Mullins didn’t pass a HIA early in the game and will follow the return to play protocols ahead of next Saturday’s Challenge Cup clash with Cardiff at Dexcom Stadium (8pm).

Munster interim coach Ian Costello was pleased with the manner in which his players responded to adversity. “How the players adapted to all the different things between the conditions, the 14 and 13 men, was outstanding.

“I think when we were numbers down, character and fight is huge, but actually the accuracy and the execution around our carries, our clean-out and our ball retention ... it’s quite simple but to retain the ball for the number of phases that we did I think had a huge impact on the second half.”

The province also confirmed they have received permission from the GAA’s Central Council to stage a Champions Cup pool match at Páirc Uí Chaoimh next season.

Leinster flanker Will Connor had his arm in a sling post-match having been replaced during the province’s superb 10-7 victory over the Sharks at Kings Park and must be doubtful for next Saturday’s Champions Cup clash with Harlequins at Croke Park (3pm).

Leo Cullen paid tribute to his young side after their win. “We had a good plan; we saw the opportunity to beat the Sharks, and we worked out a way to do it. It required good intent, and that was plentiful, and we ground it out. We have no regret that it was not the prettiest of contests. We came to a difficult place to win, and we are so pleased to get the result.”

Ulster centre Ben Carson suffered a head injury during the province’s 38-34 win over the Stormers in Belfast, an incident that saw the visiting captain Neethling Fouche receive a red card. Richie Murphy’s side face a trip to in-form Bordeaux Bègles on Sunday (12.30pm Irish time).