Steadfast Leinster defence grinds out win against the Sharks in Durban

URC: Sharks 7 Leinster 10

The relatively young and inexperienced Leinster outfit, missing several internationals and stalwarts, acquitted themselves magnificently to emerge from the Durban heat with a hard-earned 10-7 win against the Sharks.

In the end, Leo Cullen’s side persevered for the win with two tries and a sensational defensive character.

The first half was a brutal arm wrestle, with the Sharks applying the early pressure but not getting any points on the board, while the second spell delivered much the same.

Leinster were awarded their first penalty after 10 minutes and from their first entry into the opposition 22 at the quarter-hour mark strung together more than 15 phases before forcing a penalty in a kickable position. They opted not to go for posts but lost possession in the ensuing ruck.

Sharks scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse, however, was yellow-carded for kicking at the ball in the ruck and from the subsequent penalty his opposite number Fintan Gunne flung out a long pass to temporary replacement Henry McErlean to score in the far corner.

Ciarán Frawley missed the conversion from touch but kept the pressure on with some towering Garryowens.

The Sharks applied plenty of heat on the Leinster line right on half-time, but courageous defence crucially kept them at bay, with Alex Soroka at the forefront of both the defensive and attacking effort.

The big blindside flanker, together with hooker John McKee, tackled the Sharks to a standstill, while captain Max Deegan was dynamic off the back of the scrum, even under pressure.

Leinster's Max Deegan is tackeld by Sharks' James Venter. Photograph: Steve Haag Sports/Darren Stewart/Inpho

Leinster went straight back on the attack after the break, manoeuvring substitute flanker Scott Penny over for their second try, but Frawley bungled the sitter of a conversion.

Now 0-10 down, the Sharks retaliated five minutes later with a marauding maul, from which Springbok hooker Bongi Mbonambi charged across for their first try.

The Sharks started opening up, stretching the Leinster defence out wide, and winger Ethan Hooker looked for all money to score in the corner but was miraculously held up by the Leinster defence.

Leinster were excellent at playing in the right areas of the field in the last quarter, while their defence remained steadfast to the end.

The Sharks were awarded a kickable penalty at the death but went for the corner to try edge the win instead of taking the penalty to draw level. And it cost them. Leinster successfully defended the Sharks maul and that was the game.

SCORING SEQUENCE – 18 mins: McErlean try 0-5; Half-time 0-5; 47: Penny try 0-10; 51: Mbonambu try, Hendrikse con 7-10

SHARKS: Y Penxe; E Hooker, J Julius, A Esterhuizen, M Mapimpi; J Hendrikse, J Hendrikse; O Nche, B Mbonambi, V Koch; J Jenkins, E van Heerden; J Venter, V Tshituka, S Kolisi.

Replacements: F Venter for Julius (57 mins), M Tshituka for J Venter (61), S Masuku for Penxe (64), F Mbatha for Mbonambi, N Mchunu for Nche, R Dreyer for Koch, C Rahl for Van Heerden (all 66), B Davids for Jaden Hendrikse (69).

Yellow card: Hendrikse (18 mins).

LEINSTER: J O’Brien; T O’Brien, L Turner, C Tector, A Osborne; C Frawley, F Gunne; C Healy, J McKee, T Clarkson; D Mangan, B Deeny; A Soroka, W Connors, M Deegan.

Replacements: H McErlean for T O’Brien (12 mins), S Penny for Connors (28), R Byrne for Turner (50), L Barron for McKee, M Milne for Healy (both 61), R McGuire for Clarkson, McErlean for Osborne (both 75), O Coffey for Gunne (77), A Spicer for Soroka (78).

Referee: B Breakspear (Wales).