Munster escape MacHale Park with the win after Connacht spring late fight back

URC: Connacht 24 Munster 30

One would wonder what Connacht’s record home crowd of 27,870 at MacHale Park quite made of it all. It was more than a little puzzling, in a very Connacht-like way, as the home side seemed affected by the occasion in an ambitious but error-strewn first half but then, certainly not for the last time, sprang vibrantly to life when all seemed lost at 30-12 down entering the last quarter to nearly steak a famous win.

Instead, as in the season opener at Thomond Park, this was another one that got away and completed six defeats from six interpros in this frustrating season, leaves them six points adrift of their rivals in red and outside the top eight for the play-offs.

What’s more, Munster were reduced to 14 men from the 26th minute onwards due to the red card brandished to Alex Nankivell and spent 10 of those down to 13 and then again for the last minute of a dramatic match are yellows for captain Tadhg Beirne and Niall Scannell respectively.

But Munster were guided brilliantly at halfback by the returning Craig Casey and Jack Crowley, who oozed class and control in all he did, coming up with a 50/22 among his array of kicks, managing the game and distributing brilliantly and also defending strongly.

After a dull, grey, drizzly morning, as if preordained, the sun came out precisely 20 minutes before kick-off and even returned occasionally throughout the game in Castlebar.

Connacht’s Bundee Aki tackles Munster outhalf Jack Crowley. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

But, playing into the stiff first-half breeze, the tone of Connacht’s grey day was set in the fifth minute when winger Chay Mullins was forced off to be replaced by Santiago Cordero and soon after Tom Ahern won a penalty in the jackal when Hugh Gavin was isolated which Crowley landed.

Connacht were full of ambition, perhaps too much so. They went wide without earning the right to do so for Nash to pick off Finn Treacy’s offload infield and Munster were on the front foot when Ben O’Connor gathered a well-weighted chip by Crowley.

After Shane Daly and Sean O’Brien did well to keep the ball alive, John Hodnett provided the link before Crowley straightened and delayed his pass to draw Cordero, so enabling Ahern to beat the Argentinian’s tackle and plough through Mack Hansen for a typical, strong touchline-hugging finish.

Connacht had better joy when they twice went to their lineout maul. This earned a close-range penalty Dave Heffernan tapped and from the recycle Finaly Bealham popped the ball for Sean Jansen to crash through the tackles of Casey and Calvin Nash.

But Munster responded swiftly with a strike play off a lineout, Nash coming off his wing to break Cordero’s tackle and put Casey over, Crowley converting. Alas for the influential Hodnett, injury ended his game prematurely.

Connacht celebrate after Sean Jansen scores the opening try. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Munster had another strong defensive set before Nankivell sought to clear out at a breakdown with Prendergast low over the ball. But referee Craig Evans deemed that Nankivell had made no attempt to wrap, making direct contact with Prendergast’s head with a high degree of danger.

Prendergast received a lengthy treatment on the pitch before he was taken off on a mobile stretcher, but gave a reassuring thumbs up to the crowd on his departure.

Nothing was going Connacht’s way, the referee blocking a pass to Aki which would have put him in the clear, and Hansen, having broken out from inside his own 22, dropped a pass by Blade.

Instead, Crowley engineered a 50/22 from the scrum, Barron hit Coombes at the tail and landed a penalty after Bealham was pinged for not rolling away.

On the resumption Connacht and the crowd needed a spark, and Hugh Gavin provided it with a lovely offload out of two tackles to release Aki, Cordero’s grubber helping to earn an attacking lineout. Crucially, Heffernan reclaimed another loose ball on the deck before Aki deftly delayed his pass for Treacy to steam on to the ball with Blade on his inside for the try.

Tom Ahern scores Munster's first try. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

However, Shamus Hurley-Langton was pinged for what seemed like a legitimate attempt to play the ball. Playing with a penalty advantage, Casey floated a lovely pass for Crowley to touch down and convert.

Stephen Archer was then awarded a scrum penalty soon after his introduction and another Munster power play ended with Diarmuid Barron taking Aki’s tackle to score to make it 30-12.

Connacht’s goose looked cooked, but the introduction of Matthew Devine and JJ Hanrahan injected new life for the home side, the former upping the tempo and the latter adding to their array of playmakers with Ioane moving to fullback and Hansen roving and probing everywhere.

None were more creative than Aki, who was at the fulcrum of a slick move which ended with Beirne being yellow carded for killing the ball while not supporting his body weight. In a reprise of Jansen’s first try, Dylan Tierney-Martin tapped the penalty and Jack Aungier popped the ball for the number eight to crash over, Hanrahan landing a fine conversion.

Munster's Jack Crowley kicks a conversion. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Munster managed the rest of their 10 minutes reduced to 13 very well, but no sooner was Beirne back than Connacht struck again. Hansen was the creative hub, first hitting Jansen on the edge before pulling the ball back for Gavin to put Ioane over.

Hanrahan’s conversion hit the upright, a miss which briefly looked even more meaningful when Tierney-Martin finished wide out after another flowing move and Treacy’s pass inside, but the try was ruled out for Aki’s crock roll on Coombes at the preceding ruck.

That looked to be that until Niall Scannell was binned for a dangerous clear-out on Aki and Hanrahan found a superb touch deep inside the Munster 22. But entering the last minute with 15 against 13, Jean Kleyn marked his return for Munster with an invaluable steal to allow the visitors to run down the clock to complete the home crowd’s deflation.

SCORING SEQUENCE – 7 mins: Crowley pen 0-3; 12: Ahern try 0-8; 20: Jansen try 5-8; 23: Casey try, Crowley con 5-15; 39: Crowley pen 5-18; Half-time 5-18; 45: Blade try, Ioane con 12-18; 51: Crowley try, con 12-25; 59: Barron try 12-30; 62: Jansen try, Hanrahan con 19-30; 73: Ioane try 24-30

CONNACHT: M Hansen; C Mullins, H Gavin, B Aki, F Treacy; J Ioane, C Blade; J Duggan, D Heffernan, F Bealham; J Joyce, D Murray; C Prendergast (capt), S Hurley-Langton, S Jansen.

Replacements: S Cordero for Mullins (5 mins), J Murphy for Prendergast (26), M Devine for Blade, JJ Hanrahan for Cordero (both 54), P Boyle for Joyce, J Aungier for Bealham, D Buckley for Duggan (all 57), D Tierney-Martin for Heffernan (60).

MUNSTER: B O’Connor; C Nash, T Farrell, A Nankivell, S O’Brien; J Crowley, C Casey; J Loughman, D Barron, O Jager; F Wycherley, T Beirne (capt); T Ahern, J Hodnett, G Coombes.

Replacements: A Kendellen for Hodnett (23 mins), J Kleyn for Wycherley, S Archer for Jager (both 56), Wycherley for Loughman, N Scannell for Barron (both 61), C Murray for Casey, R Quinn for Kendellen (both 67).

Red card: Nankivell (25 mins).

Yellow card: Beirne (61 mins), Scannell (78).

Referee: C Evans (Wales).