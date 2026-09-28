‘I want to dig the foundations for my house extension to cut costs. Is this wise?’

Construction is good, honest, hard work, and it helps to have a reasonably good idea of what you are doing. Photograph: Getty

I’d appreciate your advice about digging the foundations for a planned house extension myself, with a view to reducing overall project costs. I am planning a single-storey extension to my existing house. To keep the budget under control, I am considering doing the excavation for the strip foundations myself, then using direct labour for the concrete pour and the rest of the build. Should I ask my building surveyor or engineer to review this before the pour?

There is an old saying in the construction industry that when building houses, you should build the first one for your enemy, the second for your friend and the third for yourself. You learn a considerable amount as you go and good building contractors have accumulated knowledge that is hard to match.

It is understandable, given the cost of construction nowadays and the increases we have seen over the last number of years, that homeowners are looking at carrying out elements of building works themselves in order to make much-needed extensions or home improvements financially achievable. I would say, however, that if you are considering this, you need to pick your battles. Construction is good, honest, hard work, and it certainly helps to have a reasonably good idea of what you are doing. Ideally, you should have some background in construction or previous experience of carrying out this type of work as we are not talking about finishes here such as decoration.

That is not to say that a homeowner cannot successfully undertake certain elements of the work themselves. Sometimes, from a budgetary perspective, it is necessary. However, foundations are one area where particular care is required.

Despite ultimately being hidden below ground, the foundations and substructure are arguably the most important elements of the construction. Everything else rests upon them. Getting the foundations, levels and below-ground construction wrong can result in problems further up the building and, once everything has been built over, shortcomings at this level can be particularly difficult and expensive to rectify.

If you intend to undertake this element yourself, I would therefore do so with the agreement and involvement of your building surveyor/engineer overseeing the project. You should have a proper set of construction drawings and details covering the extension from foundation level through to the roof, rather than trying to work solely from planning drawings. You need to understand the required foundation depths and widths, finished floor levels, floor build-up, insulation, damp-proofing and radon protection, together with how the new construction will physically tie into the existing house.

Even relatively simple matters such as setting the blockwork out at the correct level and coursing can become important when you subsequently come to install insulation, membranes, the sub-floor and screed and need everything to marry correctly with the existing building. Consider services such as water supplies, drainage, ducts and cables – are there any in the ground you are about to excavate (or overhead) and where do you need these positioned to achieve the required outcome of the new building – both internally and externally.

Aidan McDonald is a chartered building surveyor and a member of the SCSI

None of this means that you cannot excavate the foundations yourself if you are comfortable doing so and understand the drawings and setting-out requirements. However, I would regard professional inspection before pouring the concrete as essential. The concrete should not be poured until the engineer or building surveyor overseeing the works has had an opportunity to inspect the excavations. They will want to satisfy themselves as to matters such as the ground conditions, depth and dimensions of the excavation and its general suitability before the foundations disappear beneath the concrete and ground.

This is particularly important where that professional will ultimately be asked to provide certification or an opinion on compliance for the completed extension. Once the concrete has been poured, an important part of the construction is permanently concealed.

So, by all means look at where you can sensibly save money through your own labour but choose those areas carefully. If you decide that excavating the foundations is one of them, work from proper construction information, keep your overseeing professional involved and make sure the excavation is inspected before the concrete arrives.

I hope this provides some useful direction, and I wish you all the best with the hard work ahead.

Aidan McDonald is a chartered building surveyor and a member of the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland

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