Ian Costello hails Munster composure in win over Connacht

Munster have received the green light to potentially host a EPCR pool fixture at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in December following approval by the GAA’s Central Council on Saturday.

Munster’s two previous fixtures at Páirc Uí Chaoimh both sold out with attendances of over 40,000. The 41,400 attendance for their game against South Africa A in November 2022 was a record crowd for rugby in the province.

A statement from Munster Rugby read: “For operational reasons, the application for the possible use of Páirc Uí Chaoimh was completed this month with approval granted in principle on Saturday.”

The province said “should an EPCR pool game be staged in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Munster Rugby will advise on the number and blend of URC/EPCR games to be played in Thomond Park and Virgin Media Park next season.” The EPCR organises both the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup tournaments.

The announcement came as Munster secured a vital bonus-point win over Connacht despite incurring one red and two yellow cards.

Munster interim head coach Ian Costello hailed the “composure” and “calmness” of his side.

“How the players adapted to all the different things between the conditions, the 14 and 13 men, was outstanding. There was a lot of experience on the field as well, I think that really came through.

“I think when we were numbers down, character and fight is huge, but actually the accuracy and the execution around our carries, our clean-out and our ball retention ... it’s quite simple but to retain the ball for the number of phases that we did I think had a huge impact on the second half.

“A couple of turnovers then cost you a lot of territory but very pleasing how accurate a lot of that was.”

Nor did Costello have any complaints about the red card incurred by centre Alex Nankivell: “In terms of the spirit he plays the game in, he’s an outstanding character, and he’ll be disappointed with that.

“We’ll just have to look at it closely now and see what happens next, really. I can see why the referee gave a red, it was very difficult for Alex the way he came into the ruck when they were over the ball and it’s unfortunately one of those things, you make contact with the head and you run the risk of a yellow or red card.”

Alex Nankivell checks on Connacht's Cian Prendergast after a tackle which saw the Munster centre shown a red card. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Costello added: “There was so much happening in the game throughout. To be honest with you, it was one of those ones we had to keep taking deep breaths and make sure you were paying attention to all the details because I don’t know what didn’t happen in the game.

“It had a bit of everything, didn’t it? And it went right to the wire as we probably expected and I’d imagine compelling viewing for the neutrals.”

On the conditions at MacHale Park, Costello said: “We were keeping an eye on the weather and we were here yesterday and it was quite windy, and when we came in before the game it was straight down the field so we chose to play with the wind. We won the toss and it was about having territorial advantage and I felt the halfbacks controlled that really well.

“In the second half then it proved equally difficult, we had to go to the air mostly off nine and Jack, when it slowed down, kicked really well.

“But the problem is if you don’t get your chase right it costs us 50 or 60 metres, so it’s a fine balance. I thought it was a fascinating tactical game.”

Munster’s Jean Kleyn steals a late lineout during the game against Connacht at MacHale Park. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Costello also praised Connacht and Mayo of the occasion of the day.

“I couldn’t be more positive, I thought it was incredible. What a brilliant idea to bring a game somewhere like this – it spreads the game, it grows the game.

“We stayed in Westport last night – just the reception around the town, the excitement, the buzz, it’s inventive and creative. Fair play to Connacht, it was an outstanding idea.

“We prepped well for it. Mossy Lawler understands Connacht really well and set the scene really well during the week and he understood what it meant to them in this ground, so we had to match that and go beyond that and I thought the lads coped really well.

“I think anything like that, that expands the game and brings it to a wider audience, is fantastic. An hour before kick-off the place was nearly full and that’s pretty unique. I think we should really embrace it.”