Paul O’Connell set to be Ireland interim head coach for summer Tests

Paul O’Connell is set to assume the role of Ireland interim head coach for the summer Tests against Georgia and Portugal in the likely event of Simon Easterby becoming part of the British & Irish Lions coaching ticket for their upcoming tour.

Andy Farrell is due to name his assistant coaches for the Lions trip to Australia next Wednesday in London and there has been speculation linking O’Connell to a trip down under.

However, The Irish Times understands that Easterby has been offered a role as one of the Lions assistants, along with the Ireland scrum coach John Fogarty, and that both have accepted the chance to do so.

Easterby was Ireland’s interim head coach for the Six Nations while Farrell was on a sabbatical due to his role as Lions head coach. It now seems highly likely that O’Connell – a three-time Lions’ tourist who captained the squad on their 2009 tour to South Africa – will take over as Ireland interim head coach for the games against Georgia in Tbilisi and Portugal in Lisbon.

O’Connell has been part of the Ireland coaching ticket since accepting Farrell’s offer to become forwards coach in January 2021 in place of Easterby, who switched roles to become defence coach.

There has also been speculation linking Johnny Sexton with a role on the Lions’ coaching ticket. While as of yet unclear, it would be a surprise if the appointment came to pass.

The fixture between Ireland and Portugal was confirmed by the Federação Portuguesa de Rugby last October. The game was set for July 12th and was originally due to be played in the Algarve, a regular base for Ireland’s pre-tournament training camps in recent years, with the game against Georgia due to be played the week prior.

However, the Portuguese union have since changed the venue to Estádio Nacional do Jamor in Lisbon due to a scheduling conflict.

Portugal made a big impression at the last World Cup and have already secured their qualification for the 2027 tournament.