Make-or-break feel to game between Lansdowne and Terenure

Cork Con's Rob Hedderman scoring a try against Terenure at the Energia All-Ireland League Division 1A final at the Aviva Stadium on April 28th, 2024. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

The Energia All-Ireland League enters the homeward straight with the last three rounds of the regular season over the next three weekends, and nowhere is there more of a make-or-break feel to the day’s action than on the Aviva Stadium back pitch.

Fifth-placed Lansdowne, Division 1A’s form team, host third place Terenure, who go into the game on 48 points, just above Cork Con on points difference and just two points ahead of their hosts.

Lansdowne have won five of their last six games to close in on the top four and the playoffs, their only defeat being in that sequence being a 49-46 loss away to Clontarf when beaten with the last kick of the game. Interestingly, the former Cork Con back three player Rob Hedderman, who scored a try in last season’s final against Terenure, is named for a rare start on the wing.

Terenure, themselves beaten with the game’s final kick by Clontarf last time out three weeks ago, have been hit by Leinster dipping into their squad for their trek to South Africa, with outhalf Caspar Gabriel, scrumhalf Fintan Gunne and fullback Henry McIrlean all on duty with their province. Conor McKeon, the former Connacht scrumhalf, starts at outhalf, with Aran Egan remaining at fullback and Alan Bennie at scrumhalf.

READ MORE

Lansdowne, perhaps benefiting from not having any players in the Ireland Club side for their win in Portugal, are also seeking revenge for the 28-22 defeat in Lakelands in round three, and quite simply whoever wins this reprise of last season’s semi-final will find themselves in the top four, whereas whoever loses will be outside the playoff picture entering the final two rounds.

Young Munster are technically the only team with seemingly nothing tangible to play for in the top flight, yet they have picked a notably strong looking side for the visit of Cork Con. Evan O’Connell, scrumhalf Jake O’Riordan, centre Shay McCarthy and fullback Patrick Campbell have all been released by Munster for this game, and the former Ireland Under-20 and current Munster academy winger Fionn Gibbons is named on the bench for what will be his first game of the season since rupturing his ACL last summer.

The champions have seen an eight-game undefeated run come to a halt with successive defeats but retain a settled side featuring a strong midfield of Niall Kenneally and Seán French.

After their fifth last-ditch win of the season, leaders Clontarf are now eyeing up a home semi-final and will be strongly fancied to take another stride toward that objective at home to a understrength UCD side who have also been hit by Leinster’s trek to South Africa.

Already without key backrower Ronan Waters, St Mary’s have also lost Ethan Baxter after he was injured on Ireland Club duty, so ex-Munster centre Dan Goggin starts at number eight at home to a strong looking Ballynahinch.

City of Armagh should take a step towards preserving their 1A status at home to Garryowen, for whom a 15th successive defeat will confirm their relegation.

Saturday

Energia Men’s All-Ireland League (2.30pm unless stated)

Division 1A: City of Armagh v Garryowen, Palace Grounds; Clontarf v UCD, Castle Avenue; Lansdowne v Terenure College, Aviva back pitch; St Mary’s College v Ballynahinch, Templeville Road; Young Munster v Cork Constitution, Tom Clifford Park.

Division 1B: Blackrock College v Old Belvedere, Stradbrook; Dublin University v Highfield, College Park; Naas v Shannon, Forenaughts; Nenagh Ormond v Old Wesley, New Ormond Park; UCC v Queen’s, The Mardyke.

Division 2A: Banbridge v Old Crescent, Rifle Park; Cashel v Buccaneers, Spafield; Corinthians v Navan, Corinthian Park; Instonians v Greystones, Shaw’s Bridge; MU Barnhall v Ballymena, Parsonstown.

Division 2B: Clogher Valley v Galwegians, The Cran; Rainey v UL Bohemian, Hatrick Park; Skerries v Dungannon, Holmpatrick; Sligo v Malahide, Hamilton Park; Wanderers v Malone, Merrion Road.

Division 2C: Ballyclare v Midleton, The Cloughan; Belfast Harlequins v Bruff, Deramore Park; Dolphin v Clonmel, Musgrave Park; Enniscorthy v Tullamore, Alcast Park; Monkstown v Omagh Academicals, Sydney Parade.