Connacht confirm Australian Rod Seib as senior assistant coach

Rod Seib with Joe Schmidt at the squad announcement for the Australia and Australia A touring squads last October. Photograph: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images for Rugby Australia

Connacht have confirmed the appointment of Australian Rod Seib as the province’s senior assistant coach with responsibility for attack

The 50-year-old joins from the Brumbies, while he was also head coach of the Australia ‘A’ team that played two fixtures during the recent November internationals.

Born in Brisbane, Seib has enjoyed a long coaching career, leading sides that included Connacht players Byron Ralston and Mack Hansen along the way.

“Moving to Ireland and Connacht is an enormous opportunity which I was delighted to accept,” said Seib. “Rugby in Ireland is on a crest of a wave, and Connacht is a club with great belief and ambition to achieve big things in the years ahead.”

READ MORE

Connacht head coach Pete Wilkins said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Rod to Connacht from next season. He brings a wealth of experience at the highest level of southern hemisphere rugby, and his coaching philosophy is well suited to the attacking rugby that we look to play here at Connacht.

“He also has a strong track record of developing young players and helping them fulfil their potential, something that will always be important to us in terms of the model we pursue.”