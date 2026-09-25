‘You get a good spell and never look back’: Munster’s Diarmuid Kilgallen on overcoming injury

Rory Best used to note self-deprecatingly that not being blessed with fast-twitch fibres helped make him less injury prone and more durable. But as Robert Baloucoune, Tommy O’Brien and many others can testify, being electrically quick can come at a cost.

“Yeah, that’s the thing. It’s a blessing and a curse, isn’t it,” said Diarmuid Kilgallen, the 26-year-old Munster winger who has been dogged by hamstring issues in his two seasons to date with the province.

As his strike rate of six tries in a dozen starts demonstrates, Kilgallen could be quite a weapon if his body would stay healthy.

“I think injuries are always going to be a frustrating aspect of any sport on the journey. Particularly when you feel like you have a lot to offer and your body just hasn’t given you the opportunity to show it,” he said.

“It is very frustrating, but I’m in a good spot now.

[ ‘It freshens you up’: Munster’s Jimmy Duffy on how travels shaped his rugby philosophy ]

“It happens. You see it in younger players, they just get these runs of injuries and it just seems never-ending.

“Then you get a spell and you never look back. That’s kind of how I’ve been seeing it anyway.”

Kilgallen is in a good spot entering this season, touch wood, and is primed to hit the ground running after being named on the right wing for Munster’s opening United Rugby Championship (URC) game against Glasgow Warriors at Thomond Park on Saturday (kick-off 5.30pm).

Akin to O’Brien and Baloucoune, he has had a slightly different approach to this preseason, he said, specifically in “finding what works for me from a recovery point of view”.

Munster's Diarmuid Kilgallen faces Kini Naholo of All Blacks XV at Thomond Park in 2024. Photograph: Ken Sutton/INPHO

“I’ve never been found wanting for trying. Sometimes less is more. The balance of not having to cover 10km in every training session and then try and do it again. You just have to find what works for you,” he said.

“I actually wouldn’t say there has been anything revolutionary really. I’ve just stayed patient when it’s happened. A lot of it, we’ve looked under every single rock to try and find answers previously.

“And there wasn’t any. A lot of it was just a bit of misfortune at times. I haven’t looked back since, I’ve been good.”

Another product of Tipperary’s Roscrea College conveyor belt of talent, Kilgallen’s last major hamstring tear was in his final season with Connacht, before a leg injury sidelined him for a few months after deciding to join Munster.

“I just felt at the time it was a great opportunity to come to such a talented squad. I joined in 2024, when I came, and they’d won [the URC title] in ′23. I just felt there’s obviously the history of Munster, the pedigree that the Munster crest holds and the opportunity I felt for me to improve as a player and take that challenge,“ he said.

Diarmuid Kilgallen knows Munster forwards coach Jimmy Duffy from their time at Connacht. Photograph: James Crombie/INPHO

“That kind of same energy I had coming here initially is still there. I still feel there’s so much positive in this building and in this club and this province as a whole. The supporters, the squad, the coaching. I just feel like there’s huge opportunities for us all here.”

Kilgallen knew Munster’s forwards coach Jimmy Duffy from his time with Connacht, and likewise Mossy Lawler, whose shared attacking role with Jared Payne has certainly been enthusiastically received.

“It will look a bit different. It’s always going to be about trying to play to the best space that’s available. How we do that might look a bit different,” Kilgallen said.

“The shared attack role has given us real clarity. Mossy has a real emphasis on the phase play and our kicking strategy. It’s really clear how we want to play.

“Jared brings a real clarity around how we want to strike and how our set-piece launches are going to look. There’s been a huge emphasis on that as well. Hopefully it will look different and we’ll be scoring a lot of tries. That’s the main thing.”

The visit of Glasgow, champions three seasons ago after winning in the semi-finals at Thomond Park, ensures a demanding first test of the competitive season for Munster against their sometimes-bitter rivals.

“They topped the regular season league table last year. We know them very well. It’s a strong rivalry between Glasgow and Munster,” Kilgallen said.

“I know [Warriors assistant coach] Nigel Carolan, he coached me in Connacht. He’s their attack coach. They play a quality brand of rugby. We’re certainly aware of the threats that they pose and what they’ll bring.”

For Kilgallen, his motivation to prove himself to the Munster supporters has only been heightened by the last couple of seasons.

“That’s how I see it. I want to win that, I suppose, the love of the fans. I want to show how much it means for me to play for Munster,” he said.

“I want them to be able to see what I’m about. I really do have that mindset of still showing the world what I can actually do.”