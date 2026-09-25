Weekend weather: mix of sun and heavy rain expected

The weekend is set to see a mix of dry spells and heavy rain, according to Met Éireann.

Friday will be a cloudy day with rain in the south and east this morning, before clearing eastwards.

It’s expected to become brighter later with sunny spells and a few isolated showers.

Those showers will become more frequent and heavier, possibly thundery, later this evening in the west and northwest. Highest temperatures will range from 13 to 18 degrees, and it will be colder on the west coast.

Friday night will be dry and clear in many areas but scattered, occasionally heavy, showers will continue in the west and northwest. Those showers will gradually spread northeastwards overnight.

Lowest temperatures will range from 9 to 13 degrees.

A rainbow appears over Dublin city after a rain shower. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photo Agency

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Saturday is expected to see a mix of sunny spells and isolated showers, with the east seeing the best of the dry spells.

More frequent showers will develop in the west and northwest later in the day. Temperatures will reach 15 to 20 degrees, dropping to 11 to 13 degrees overnight.

Cloud will build on Saturday night into Sunday morning with rain developing in western and southern areas, turning heavy at times and extending northeasterly.

Sunday is due to be a cloudy day with outbreaks of rain, possibly turning heavy in some places. The rain will clear northeastwards to scattered showers and sunny spells by the afternoon.

Highest temperatures will range from 14 to 18 degrees, dropping to 6 to 10 degrees on Sunday night.

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