Leaving Cert appeals: more than 5,000 results upgraded

Students sit the Leaving Cert English paper 1 at Gaelcholáiste na Mara in Arklow, Co Wicklow earlier this year. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

More than 5,000 Leaving Certificate results have been upgraded in the appeals process, the State Examinations Commission (SEC) has said.

This means 19 per cent of the total number of appeals resulted in an upgrade, which is similar to last year when 18.95 per cent were upgraded.

Students who appealed their results will receive their revised grades at 11am on Friday.

It comes in advance of CAO Round Five offers, which are issued on Tuesday, September 29th, at 2pm.

However, many students who have received an upgrade and achieved the points required for their chosen course may now find that all places in that course have been allocated, given the high level of demand.

For these students, they will be offered a deferred place in that course for next year.

Data released by the SEC on Friday showed almost one fifth of Leaving Certificate students appealed one or more of their results this year, a significant increase on previous years.

Some 26,454 grade appeals were made this year, which is up from 20,764 last year and 14,287 in 2024.

Out of the grade appeals this year, 5,119 grades were increased, equivalent to 19 per cent of the total number of appeals.

Alongside this, 110 grades were upgraded in instances which candidates had not appealed as part of a quality assurance check by the SEC.

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Students who appealed their results and are not happy with the revised result can apply to view their remarked scripts, with that deadline on Monday.

They can then apply to the Independent Appeal Scrutineers to establish if the review was carried out properly.

The SEC said it intends to issue the 2026 provisional Junior Cycle results on Wednesday, October 7th.