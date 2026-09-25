URC has been enriched by South African infusion, but Leinster remain the team to beat

Retaining the United Rugby Championship (URC) title last season was a special achievement that will only be outdone if Leinster complete a three-peat next June before Leo Cullen rides off into the sunset.

The five-year history of this competition since the four South African franchises came aboard demonstrates that the URC is becoming more competitive. All manner of conditions and opposition await as teams juggle through nine interruptions for internationals and European games.

As if to prove the point, such are the extremes of heat, altitude and humidity in Johannesburg that the Lions gatecrashed the top eight for the first time last season. They did so primarily on the back of winning eight of their nine games in Ellis Park.

Cardiff also muscled into the top eight for the first time, meaning 14 of the 16 have competed in the playoffs over the last five seasons – the exceptions being Zebre and the Dragons.

What’s more, while the vibrant Top 14 might be the envy of the world, Toulouse have won the last four championships in a row, and six of the last seven. By contrast, there have been four different URC winners in five seasons.

Furthermore, the organisers point out that 37 per cent of games last season were decided by seven points or less, which is higher than the Premiership, Top 14 and EPCR competitions. They also point out that around 1.7 million fans have attended URC games in each of the past three seasons, while the TV audience grew 53 per cent from URC 1 to URC 4, from 34.6 million to 53 million.

All that said and done, naturally a hierarchy has been formed, with five of the 16 clubs ever-present in the top eight – namely Leinster, Stormers, Bulls, Munster and Glasgow.

The Stormers' acquisition of Siya Kolisi is a statement of intent. Photograph: Shaun Roy/Getty

Securing home advantage in the knockout stages is definitely helpful, as Leinster have proven in the last two seasons. The Stormers claimed the crown after finishing second in 2021-22 and securing home advantage through the knockout stages.

But it’s not imperative. Munster ended their 11-season trophy drought by winning the URC in 2022-23 after finishing fifth, thanks to successive away wins over Glasgow, Leinster and the Stormers. Glasgow finished fourth the following season and secured the title after winning away to Munster in the semi-finals and the Bulls in the final. Interestingly, only once have the top seeds gone on to win the URC – Leinster two seasons ago.

The URC is, without question, tougher to win for any Irish, Scottish, Welsh or Italian side since the South Africans came fully aboard. The proof is in the pudding, for there have been 158 South African wins in matches compared to 94 wins by the European teams. Yet only one South African side has actually won the title despite having at least one finalist every year.

Although they’ve lost James Lowe, Rieko Ioane, Rabah Slimani and others, Leinster possibly remain the favourites, with the biggest threats to come from South Africa, where the URC is widely seen as a more coveted prize than the Champions Cup, and specifically from the Stormers and the Bulls.

Amid the player traffic since last season, the most eye-catching signings have been by the Stormers in the guise of Springboks captain Siya Kolisi and winger Cheslin Kolbe. Adding a couple of double World Cup winners to a squad that already possesses Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Damian Willemse and Cobus Reinach looks like a statement of intent.

The Bulls have been more low-key, bringing home the Leicester backrower Hanro Liebenberg and Thaakir Abrahams, and Munster fans will no doubt be bracing themselves for the latter to tear it up after an injury riddled couple of seasons with them.

No team will surely be as motivated as the Bulls after comprehensively losing the last two finals to Leinster. The Pretoria outfit have reached four of the five finals overall without winning one.

Munster's reliance on Tadhg Beirne is often too apparent. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

As has been demonstrated over the last five seasons, qualifying for the playoffs, and by extension next season’s Champions Cup, is an achievement in itself and a primary goal, especially for the remainder of the URC.

Of the five ever-presents, Munster look the most vulnerable given the drop-off in proven quality. Of the 2022-23 URC-winning squad, Keith Earls, Simon Zebo, Antoine Frisch, Conor Murray, Peter O’Mahony and RG Snyman, among others, are no longer there.

They remain hugely reliant on Tadhg Beirne, while the absence of their most important player, Jack Crowley, until after Christmas is compounded by Tom Wood being sidelined for a similar timespan. A good coaching ticket and good preseason is encouraging but they desperately need some home-grown talent to blossom and to start the season well.

After missing out on the top eight for successive seasons, Ulster will place greater emphasis on regaining their place in the playoffs and the Champions Cup. Matty Devine and the Irish-qualified Jamie Benson strengthen Richie Murphy’s options at halfback, and Chay Mullins could be a shrewd signing.

The combined effects of the new Clan Stand and high-performance centre in the Dexcom Stadium, the Stuart Lancaster-inspired second-half surge to last season and some promising signings make it hard for those of a Connacht persuasion not to be optimistic. The one caveat is the demands of a tough if glamorous Champions Cup draw, but they look ready to embrace it. Reaching the top eight and taking their chances from there would again constitute a good season.

As in the Champions Cup, although perhaps even more so, Leinster remain Irish rugby’s standard-bearers in the URC. Taking a 41-man squad to South Africa including 15 of Ireland’s summer tourists – even though 10 won’t feature in either of the two games – is a tacit acceptance that lessons have been learned. And, in their way, a statement of intent too.

Leo and Leinster mean business again.

Grand Final winner betting: 6/4 Leinster, 7/2 Bulls, 4/1 Stormers, 9/2 Glasgow Warriors, 12/1 Munster, 16/1 Ulster, 25/1 Sharks, 30/1 Lions, 50/1 Connacht, 125/1 Benetton Treviso, 175/1 Cardiff, Ospreys, Scarlets, Edinburgh, 500/1 Dragons, Zebre Parma.