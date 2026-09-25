Gardaí appeal for witnesses after serious assault in Listowel, Co Kerry

Gardaí have begun an investigation after a young man suffered serious head injuries in an assault in Listowel, Co Kerry.

The man, who is from the north Kerry area and in his early 20s, suffered a number of injuries in the assault which happened outside a bar in the Square at around 8.40pm after the popular horse racing festival.

He was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to University Hospital Kerry in Tralee.

He was later transferred to Cork University Hospital, where it is understood he is in a critical condition.

Gardaí cordoned off the scene of the incident to allow technical experts to carry out a forensic examination.

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They have also taken several witness statements and have begun harvesting CCTV footage from the area, but they have appealed to anyone with camera footage to come forward.

Gardaí are especially keen for anyone who was in the area between 8pm and 9pm and has dash cam or phone camera footage to contact them at Listowel Garda station on 068 50820.

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