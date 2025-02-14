AIL previews: Clontarf and Cork Con clash could affect course of season

Turning into the homeward straight of this season’s AIL, the meeting of third-placed Clontarf and leaders Cork Con at Castle Avenue is a meeting of two heavyweights that will probably have a significant impact on the playoff picture.

Clontarf (43 points) trail Con (47 points) by four points with a game in hand and rarely lose two in a row. They’re also strengthened by the return of two frontrow stalwarts of recent years in loosehead Ivan Soroka and prolific hooker Dylan Donnellan, both of whom missed last week’s defeat in Young Munster, as well as the Connacht and ex-Ireland Sevens flyer Andrew Smith at fullback.

However, the champions are unbeaten in eight. They also welcome back experienced centre Niall Kenneally after his seasonal reappearance off the bench last week. Rob Jermyn shifts to the wing, and Matthew Bowen returns at fullback, while lock Eoin Quilter and flanker Seán Duffy are recalled.

Will a new coach bounce for Wales cause Ireland problems? Listen | 31:20

Another game of major significance is between sixth and seventh, namely Lansdowne and Young Munster (each on 36 points) on the Aviva back pitch in what looks like a must-win tie for both to retain their playoff hopes.

READ MORE

Lansdowne, who’ve won three of their last four, are unchanged, whereas Young Munster are without three of their Munster contingent – Shay McCarthy, Jake O’Riordan and Evan O’Connell – and Adam McBurney. That said, they do have Ruadhán Quinn, who scored two tries last week.

The Terenure exodus continues, with Conor Phillips rejoining the Ireland Sevens and Chris Cosgrave going to Japan as a medical joker. Spanish under-20 centre Yago Fernandez makes his first start, with Jules Fenelon recalled on the wing, while Adam La Grue reverts to fullback and Aran Egan to outhalf as Caspar Gabriel is on Leinster duty this weekend.

Sitting second on 45 points and unbeaten in seven, Terenure travel to City of Armagh, who are without two casualties from last week in goal-kicking fullback Kyle Faloon and centre Matthew Hookes. Armagh’s results haven’t reflected their competitiveness. Last week’s 31-19 loss away to Con was actually their heaviest of the season and they haven’t lost a home game by more than four points and beat Terenure away in October

A very settled St Mary’s will look to return to winning ways at home to UCD, who will be without the Leinster trio of Ben Brownlee, Diarmuid Mangan and James Culhane this week. Mikey Yarr starts at hooker as Bobby Sheehan, with nine tries this season, moves to number eight.

Garryowen have picked Munster academy outhalf Dylan Hicks at fullback, while Kelvin Langan starts at No 10 at home to playoff chasing Ballynahinch, who welcome back Ulster and Ireland Sevens winger Zac Ward.

Old Belvedere (59 points) can take a giant stride towards the 1B title and automatic promotion at home to third-placed Old Wesley (43). Similarly, an experienced Instonians (53 points) can tighten their grip on 2A and a fourth successive promotion at home to the youthful Corinthians (49), who have played a game more in second. Last October Corinthians inflicted one of only four defeats on Instonians in their last 48 AIL matches, in which they have registered 46 offensive bonus points.

Weekend fixtures

Saturday (kick-off 2.30 unless stated)

Energia All-Ireland League

Men

Division 1A: City of Armagh v Terenure College, Palace Grounds; Clontarf v Cork Constitution, Castle Avenue; Garryowen v Ballynahinch, Dooradoyle; Lansdowne v Young Munster, Aviva Stadium back pitch; St. Mary’s College v UCD, Templeville Road.

Division 1B: Blackrock College v Queen’s, Stradbrook; Dublin University v Shannon, College Park; Nenagh Ormond v Highfield, New Ormond Park; Old Belvedere v Old Wesley, Ollie Campbell Park; UCC v Naas, Mardyke.

Division 2A: Instonians v Galway Corinthians, Shaw’s Bridge, 2.0; Banbridge v Ballymena, Rifle Park; Buccaneers v Old Crescent, Dubarry Park; Cashel v Greystones, Spafield; MU Barnhall v Navan, Parsonstown.

Division 2B: Clogher Valley v Dungannon, The Cran; Galwegians v Malone, Dr Hickey Park; Rainey v Malahide, Hatrick Park; Skerries v Sligo, Holmpatrick; Wanderers v UL Bohemian, Merrion Road.

Division 2C: Ballyclare v Omagh Academicals, The Cloughan; Belfast Harlequins v Clonmel, Deramore Park; Enniscorthy v Bruff, Alcast Park; Midleton v Tullamore, Towns Park; Monkstown v Dolphin, Sydney Parade.

Women’s Division (5pm unless stated): Galwegians v Suttonians, Crowley Park, 4.30; Ballincollig v UL Bohemian, Tanner Park; Cooke v Blackrock College, Shaws Bridge; Railway Union v Tullow, Willow Lodge; Wicklow v Old Belvedere, Ashtown Lane.