Business

Squarespace to invest €70m in Irish operation

Company is planning to invest in R&D initiatives

From left: Squarespace's Colm McCarvill, Taoiseach Mícháel Martin and Donal Travers.
From left: Squarespace's Colm McCarvill, Taoiseach Mícháel Martin and Donal Travers.
Ciara O'Brien
Thu Sept 24 2026 - 11:582 MIN READ

Website-building platform Squarespace is to invest a further €70 million in Ireland to support its global expansion and product development.

The investment, which is being supported by IDA Ireland, will fund key research and development initiatives to underpin future evolution of Squarespace’s platform, putting Ireland in a key strategic role for its global growth.

It builds on 120 jobs announced by the company in 2025. The company, which has a base in Dublin, first opened in Ireland in 2013.

“Ireland has played an important role in Squarespace’s growth for more than a decade, and this €70 million investment reflects our continued confidence in Ireland as a strategic location for our business,” said Colm MacCarvill, head of Squarespace Ireland. “As we look to the next generation of Squarespace, we’re combining our strength in design with AI-powered technology and new commerce capabilities to make it even easier for entrepreneurs to start, manage and grow their businesses.

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“This is a long-term commitment to innovation in Ireland the talented team we have built here.’’Squarespace’s platform combines website, domains, ecommerce, payments, marketing and appointment scheduling through Acuity.

The news of the investment was welcomed by Taoiseach Mícháel Martin. “The Government’s ambition under Digital Ireland is to strengthen our position as a digital leader and a global hub for applied AI innovation, and this commitment is a clear vote of confidence in Ireland’s highly skilled talent base, our vibrant technology ecosystem, and our reputation as a leading location for innovation and global business,” he said. “Squarespace’s continued growth in Dublin will support high-value activity and further strengthen Ireland’s position as a hub for digital enterprise.”

IDA Ireland’s executive director Donal Travers said the decision was a strong endorsement of the company’s ongoing commitment to Ireland, and the country’s position as a strategic location for high-value engineering-led growth.

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Ciara O'Brien

Ciara O'Brien

Ciara O'Brien is an Irish Times business and technology journalist
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