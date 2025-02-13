Leinster call upon Irish squad players for URC clash against Ospreys

URC: Ospreys v Leinster, Swansea.com stadium (7.35, live on TG4 and Premier Sports 1)

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen has been able to call upon a number of Irish squad players for tomorrow night’s URC clash in west Wales.

Jamie Osborne, Ciarán Frawley, Jimmy O’Brien, Jack Boyle and Gus McCarthy will start against the Ospreys as will young centre Hugh Cooney, nominated as one of four development players in Ireland’s Six Nations squad.

Osborne is named at fullback, with Tommy O’Brien back for his first match since picking up an injury in December. Cooney is partnered by Charlie Tector in the centre while Frawley will play alongside captain, Luke McGrath at halfback.

McCarthy returns to the frontrow, while there is plenty of athleticism and talent in the back five in the pack. RG Snyman and Ross Byrne provide senior international experience in what is a young bench.

Leinster: J Osborne; T O’Brien, H Cooney, C Tector, J O’Brien (91); C Frawley, L McGrath (capt); J Boyle, G McCarthy, R Slimani; D Mangan, B Deeny; M Deegan, S Penny, J Culhane. Replacements: J McKee, P McCarthy, R McGuire, RG Snyman, A Soroka, F Gunne, R Byrne, A Osborne.

Referee: Filipo Russo (FIR)