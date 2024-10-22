RG Snyman recalled to Springboks squad for November tour

Unsurprisingly, after his return to full fitness and eye-catching form in his first three games for Leinster, RG Snyman has been recalled to the Springboks squad for their forthcoming November tour.

The Leinster lock is one of four Rugby World Cup winners recalled by Rassie Erasmus after missing some or all of the recent Rugby Championship-winning campaign due to injury, the other three being Damian Willemse (utility back), Andre Esterhuizen (centre) and Franco Mostert (lock).

Erasmus named a 34-man squad for their UK tour on Tuesday which will see them face Scotland in Edinburgh (Sunday, November 10th), England in London (Saturday, November 16th) and Wales in Cardiff (Saturday, November 23rd).

Esterhuizen has recovered from a shoulder injury, while Snyman returns following a foot injury, Mostert is back from a broken leg, and Willemse from a finger injury which has seen him all 10 Springboks’ tests in 2024.

READ MORE

The squad, which will be led by double World Cup-winning captain Siya Kolisi, will depart for a weeklong training camp in Jersey next Sunday before moving on to Edinburgh.

The players ruled out of consideration due to injury are the gifted outhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Salmaan Moerat (both knee injuries), Steven Kitshoff (neck) and Lood de Jager (shoulder).

A total of 49 players have taken the field for the Boks in 2024 and 35 played in the Castle Lager Rugby Championship.

“There’s no doubt that there are several unlucky players who could easily have made the touring squad, but unfortunately we could only select 34 players,” said Erasmus.

“That said, this squad includes a healthy mix of youth and experience, with most of these players having made a strong statement in the Springbok jersey this year.

“It’s also great to have RG, Franco, Andre, and Damian back in the mix after recovering from their injuries, and we are excited to see what impact they have on the field, especially after their disappointment of missing out on the Rugby Championship.

“Damian, Andre and RG all returned to action in the Vodacom United Rugby Championship and have made a strong statement with their performances, and we all know what a work horse Franco is and the quality that he adds to the team, so there’s no doubt they’ll want to make their presence felt against quality opposition in Scotland, England and Wales, who are all ranked within the top 11 sides in the world.”

Erasmus expected a completely different challenge from the northern hemisphere teams to that which they faced against New Zealand, Argentina, and Australia in the last few months.

“The Castle Lager Outgoing Tour is always a tough test because it marks the end of our international season and the beginning of their season.

“That said, the November internationals always present a good challenge for us because the teams we will line up against are among the top sides in the world and they play a different brand of rugby to that which we faced in the Rugby Championship, which we enjoy because it tests us in a different way and allows us to grow as a team.

“The conditions in the northern hemisphere are also different, which is a new challenge all together, but we are excited about the tour and to see if we can build on what has been a rewarding season for the team so far.”

South Africa's coach Rassie Erasmus. Photograph: Phill Magakoe/AFP via Getty

While Erasmus was hopeful that the Boks could finish the year on a high note, especially after suffering only two defeats in their ten matches this season – both by only one point against Argentina and Ireland – he maintained it would take a huge effort.

“We are under no illusions about the quality of the opposition we will face, and we have experienced first-hand how their home crowds lift them, much like our passionate supporters, so we know what it will take to be successful over there,” he said.

“Fortunately, we have a squad that believes in themselves and their abilities, and that will be vital as we enter these matches.

“Obviously we’ll take confidence from winning the Rugby Championship, but the reality is that’s now history, and there’s no doubt that will motivate the opposition even more to make a strong statement against us.”

Springbok squad

Props: Thomas du Toit (Bath), Vincent Koch (Hollywoodbets Sharks), Frans Malherbe (DHL Stormers), Ox Nche (Hollywoodbets Sharks), Gerhard Steenekamp (Vodacom Bulls).

Hookers: Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears), Bongi Mbonambi (Hollywoodbets Sharks).

Locks: Eben Etzebeth (Hollywoodbets Sharks), Franco Mostert (Honda Heat), Ruan Nortje (Vodacom Bulls), RG Snyman (Leinster).

Loose forwards: Pieter-Steph du Toit (Toyota Verblitz), Siya Kolisi (captain, Hollywoodbets Sharks), Elrigh Louw (Vodacom Bulls), Kwagga Smith (Shizuoka Blue Revs), Marco van Staden (Vodacom Bulls), Jasper Wiese (Urayasu D-Rocks).

Utility forward: Jan-Hendrik Wessels (Vodacom Bulls).

Scrumhalves: Jaden Hendrikse (Hollywoodbets Sharks), Cobus Reinach (Montpellier), Grant Williams (Hollywoodbets Sharks).

Outhalves: Manie Libbok (DHL Stormers), Handre Pollard (Leicester Tigers).

Centres: Lukhanyo Am (Hollywoodbets Sharks), Damian de Allende (Wild Knights), Andre Esterhuizen (Hollywoodbets Sharks), Jesse Kriel (Canon Eagles).

Outside backs: Kurt-Lee Arendse (Vodacom Bulls), Aphelele Fassi (Hollywoodbets Sharks), Cheslin Kolbe (Suntory Sungoliath), Willie le Roux (Vodacom Bulls), Makazole Mapimpi (Hollywoodbets Sharks), Canan Moodie (Vodacom Bulls), Damian Willemse (DHL Stormers).

Sunday, November 10th: Scotland vs SA (Murrayfield, Edinburgh)

Saturday, November 16th: England vs SA (Twickenham, London)

Saturday, November 23rd: Wales vs SA (Principality Stadium, Cardiff)