Cian Healy to set new Leinster record in URC clash with Dragons

Cian Healy will set a new appearance record for Leinster when he lines out agains the Dragons. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Cian Healy will make his 281st appearance on Friday night against the Dragons at the Aviva Stadium and in doing so become the most capped Leinster player of all time, breaking the tie that he shared with Devin Toner.

Healy starts at loosehead prop, one of seven changes and a positional switch to the side that won 35-33 in Edinburgh last weekend. Liam Turner replaces Garry Ringrose, Jordan Larmour switches wings to accommodate the return of Jimmy O’Brien, while Ross Byrne and Luke McGrath are promoted from the bench to starting halfbacks.

Up front, Healy and Michael Milne swap roles from last week, Brian Deeney replaces Conor O’Tighearnaigh as James Ryan’s partner in the secondrow, while Will Connors is in for Scott Penny at openside flanker.

Leo Barron, Irish senior internationals Joe McCarthy and Josh van der Flier, Fintan Gunne, Harry Byrne and Aitzol King will see their first competitive action of the season for Leinster as they are named among the replacements.

READ MORE

Leinster Rugby: Jamie Osborne; Jordan Larmour, Liam Turner, Charlie Tector, Jimmy O’Brien; Ross Byrne, Luke McGrath; Cian Healy, Gus McCarthy, Thomas Clarkson; Brian Deeny, James Ryan; Max Deegan, Will Connors, Jack Conan (capt). Replacements: Lee Barron, Michael Milne, Rabah Slimani, Joe McCarthy, Josh van der Flier, Fintan Gunne, Harry Byrne, Aitzol King.

Dragons: Angus O’Brien; Rio Dyer, Harry Wilson, Steff Hughes, Jared Rosser; Lloyd Evans, Dane Blacker; Rodrigo Martinez, Brodie Coghlan, Chris Coleman; Ben Carter (capt), George Nott; Ryan Woodman, Harri Keddie, Shane Lewis-Hughes. Replacements: Oli Burrows, Rhodri Jones, Luke Yendle, Matthew Screech, George Young, Rhodri Williams, Joe Westwood, Ewan Rosser