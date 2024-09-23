Ulster prop Marty Moore retires from rugby at age 33

Ulster tighthead prop Marty Moore has confirmed that he will retire from professional rugby at the age of 33. The 10-time capped former Leinster player has does so “on medical advice to prioritise his mental wellbeing” according to a statement issued by Ulster.

After six years with the province, Moore has made the decision to step back from the sport to focus on his wellbeing, with the full support of Ulster.

A technically strong scrummager, Moore was an ever-present replacement in all 10 Ireland matches under Joe Schmidt in the back-to-back Six Nations campaigns of 2014 and 2015, but his international career stalled after he moved from Leinster to Wasps in 2016.

Moore started off playing rugby at Barnhall RFC and came through the Leinster pathway, playing for the province’s schools’ teams and representing Ireland at underage level.

After two seasons at Wasps, Moore joined Ulster in 2018 and established himself as first-choice tighthead and one of the pillars of the team before injuries curtailed his appearances. A long-term ACL injury prevented Moore from making more appearances in an Ulster jersey, but he showed remarkable determination to recover and play for the province again, and in addition to 57 games for Leinster and 50 for Wasps, Moore played 95 times for Ulster.

Bryn Cunningham, Head of Rugby Operations and Recruitment at Ulster Rugby, said: “On behalf of everyone at Ulster Rugby, past and present, I would like to say thank you to Marty for all that he has given to the club over the past six years, which has seen him rewarded with 94 caps for the province.

“I think we can safely say that Ulster saw the best of Marty through a distinguished career where he became a cornerstone of the team. That’s testament to not only his application but also the trust built up over the years with all the senior professional staff who worked tirelessly to support his performance.

“With many standout moments in an Ulster jersey, we know that our supporters will take the time to join us in celebrating an outstanding career.

“We wish Marty, and his family, the best for his future and we will continue to support him in every way possible. He can hold his head high as one of the Ulster men who made the province his home and made a huge contribution on the pitch.”