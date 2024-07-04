Ireland brace for Georgian power with seven changes for Under-20 clash

Seán Naughton: impressed when introduced in the eight-try rout of Italy and starts this time at outhalf. Photograph: Darren Stewart/Inpho

World Rugby Under-20 Championships – Pool B: Ireland v Georgia, Danie Craven Stadium, Stellenbosch, 1.0 Irish time

Willie Faloon’s Irish side will bid to take another big step towards reaching the semi-finals of the World Rugby Under-20 Championship when they take on Georgia at Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch in the second of their three pool games on Thursday (1pm Irish time, free to view on www.rugbypass.tv).

The winners of the three pools will qualify for the semi-finals along with the best second-place team. Ireland, having hammered Italy in their opening game and Australia, 35-11 winners over Georgia, look set for a table-topper showdown next Tuesday.

But Faloon and his management know they will face a serious test from a Georgian side who, true to form, have travelled to South Africa with a formidable forward unit and who know they will again be playing for the lower places in the final two rounds if they do not win this one.

It’s the fourth time that Ireland and Georgia have clashed in this tournament and while Ireland were victorious in Manchester in 2016 (35-7) and in Tbilisi the following year (52-26), the last time these sides met the Georgians won 24-20 in Narbonne in 2018.

READ MORE

That was one of a series of disastrous results that year in the south of France and it took a late try in the final game against Japan to prevent Ireland making the drop to the second tier trophy competition.

No doubt Faloon and his coaches will be reminding his charges of that result as they prepare for this clash after their 55-15 win. The win came close to smashing the 45-0 record win for Ireland in this tournament, which they achieved against Uruguay in 2009, but it was the highest score they have amassed in a game in this competition.

The match against Italy was good preparation for the Georgian challenge as they too had a formidable pack which caused Ireland enormous trouble in the Six Nations.

“We know Georgia will be similar to Italy in terms of their set piece. They’re a very physical bunch but it’s up to us to back up what we produced against Italy,” said Faloon.

The competition organisers pushed the gap between matches from four to five days a few years ago but it is still a very demanding schedule with five matches in 21 days, so it’s no surprise that Faloon has made seven changes for this encounter, four of them up front.

Three of the Irish team are set to make their debut with former Blackrock College winger Ruben Moloney starting, while Galway native Max Flynn from Corinthians RFC, who was due to make his debut against Italy but was forced to cry off, starts in the backrow.

Lansdowne hooker Mikey Yarr is on the bench along with Munster backrower Brian Gleeson, who is back from injury.

A reshuffle of the backline sees the experienced Hugh Gavin, one of the survivors from last year’s run to the final, coming into the centre to partner last weekend’s hat-trick hero Sam Berman.

Seán Naughton, impressive when introduced in the eight-try rout of Italy, starts this time at outhalf with Jack Murphy on the bench.

IRELAND: B O’Connor; D Colbert, S Berman, H Gavin, R Moloney; S Naughton, O Coffey; J Boyd, S Smyth, A Sparrow; J McKillop, E O’Connell; S Edogbo, M Flynn, L Murphy.

Replacements: M Yarr, E Calvey, P Bell, A Spicer, B Gleeson, T Brophy, J Murphy, F Treacy.

GEORGIA: O Metreveli; L Khorbaladze, L Kobauri, G Khaindrava, L Keshelava; L Tsirekidze, A Jigauri; L Ungiadze; M Khakhubia, D Mchedlidze; T Tsulukidze, D Lagvilava; L Suluashvili, A Dvali, N Lomidze.

Replacements: S Kheladze, L Kotorashvili, D Kuntelia, M Tskhadadze, T Ghaniashvili, M Kachlavashvili, L Takaishvili, N Kevkhishvili.