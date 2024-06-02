URC quarter-finals: Munster to host Ospreys as Leinster welcome Ulster

Munster recovered from a 17-7 interval deficit to manufacture a 29-24 bonus-point victory over Ulster at Thomond Park to finish top of the league standings and ensure that they will have home advantage up to and including the final in defence of the United Rugby Championship that they won last season.

The first of those knockout matches takes place on Friday night when the Ospreys visit Limerick and should Graham Rowntree’s men claim victory they will face the winners of the quarter-final between the Glasgow Warriors and the Stormers.

Munster’s ninth straight victory was facilitated by the arrival of the bench and a man-of-the-match performance from wing Calvin Nash. “It’s unbelievable. It’s nice to do it in a sunny Limerick. We knew Ulster were going to put it up to us and they didn’t disappoint,” said Nash.

“They are an unbelievable side, so we are very happy to get the win. We pulled it together in the second half and got the result we wanted. It will be a tough game [against the Ospreys] next week, but we are happy we have the home quarter and we will focus on that.” Munster are likely to be without centre Rory Scannell who picked up a nasty looking ankle injury.

Ospreys head coach Toby Booth admitted: “They [Munster] are the best team in the competition. I know Leinster would dispute that, but they [Munster] have finished top, they have won what they have won, and they are the defending champions. So, factually, it’s right.

Munster’s Calvin Nash celebrates scoring a try against Ulster. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

“There’s a reason one plays eight, but we are really looking forward to it. You would rather be in it than not. We know it’s really difficult, but when it gets to knockout rugby, it’s about who delivers on the day.

Ulster make the short trip to Dublin where they will face Leinster at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday evening (5pm), Richie Murphy’s side hoping to complete a hat-trick of wins over their provincial rivals having completed home and away successes at the pool stage, most recently at the RDS.

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen confirmed that Jack Conan was removed at half-time during the win over Connacht with “a little bit of tightness, hopefully not too bad.” He also said that Garry Ringrose had received positive news from the consultant and that he would resume full contact training this week; albeit that this week’s match might come a little too soon.

The winner of the Leinster and Ulster match would travel to South Africa if the Bulls beat Benetton.

URC quarter-finals

Friday: Munster Rugby (1st) v Ospreys (8th): Thomond Park, (7.35pm)

Saturday: Vodacom Bulls (2nd) v Benetton Rugby (7th), Loftus Versfeld (2.30); Leinster (3rd) v Ulster Rugby (6th), Aviva Stadium (5.0); Glasgow Warriors (4th) v DHL Stormers (5th), Scotstoun (7.35).