Byron Ralston given three-game suspension for O’Donoghue incident

Connacht’s Byron Ralston has been suspended for three games following a URC citing for the game against Munster on New Year’s Day.

The citing commissioner reported Ralston for an act of foul play on Munster’s Jack O’Donoghue in the 39th minute under Law 9.20d – “dangerous play in a ruck or maul”. A player may lever the jackler out of the contest at the ruck but must not drop their weight on to them or target the lower limbs. The clearout left O’Donoghue leaving the pitch on a stretcher and Ralston had received a yellow card from referee Chris Busby.

The panel overseeing the disciplinary process found that the player had entered the contest in a manner that was reckless, with no realistic prospect of levering the jackler in a legal fashion and where he ought to have known that there was a likelihood of foul play and resulting injury.

The incident met the red card threshold, with entry of mid-range warranting six-game suspension. However, the panel reduced the suspension to three games (50 per cent mitigation) due to his good record, apology and exemplary conduct in the hearing. Ralston is unavailable for two Connacht Champions Cup games (Lyon, Bristol) and one URC game against Cardiff.