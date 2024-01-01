URC live updates: Leinster v Ulster

Sam Prendergast has never looked fazed no matter what’s thrown at him, writes John O’Sullivan, and that strength of character is an important addendum to his skills; he doesn’t die wondering, so to speak. He will have the experience of Jamison Gibson-Park beside him. Gibson-Park, a late withdrawal the last day, has proved his fitness and will be on hand to coax his young halfback partner through the early bedding-in period and beyond, while Robbie Henshaw, restored to inside centre, should provide a calming and assured influence.

[ Sam Prendergast gets his chance to shine as Leinster entertain Ulster at the RDS ]

Let’s look at the team news. The latest to come in is Leinster have made two late changes to the side that was originally announced. James Ryan and Jimmy O’Brien have pulled out so in come Joe McCarthy and Ciarán Frawley. Ross Molony comes onto the bench.

Caelan Doris captains Leinster for the first time in the absence of Ryan.

That means there are now three members of the side that beat Munster on St Stephen’s Day lining out, Rob Russell being the third.

The headline new man is Sam Prendergast, the young outhalf making just his second start of the season.

📥 | 𝐓𝐰𝐨 𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐗𝐕!



Ciarán Frawley and Joe McCarthy come into the team in place of Jimmy O'Brien and captain James Ryan.



Ross Molony moves into the matchday 23, as Caelan Doris is named captain#LEIvULS #FromTheGroundUp pic.twitter.com/Tx8QKvJmTn — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) January 1, 2024

As for Ulster, they’ve made five changes to the side that beat Connacht before Christmas. Steven Kitshoff, Rob Herring and Tom O’Toole come into the frontrow, Billy Burns is back at outhalf while Luke Marshall replaces James Hume at centre.

The big battle will be between Iain Henderson, Kieran Treadwell and Joe McCarthy and Jason Jenkins in the secondrow. Battle of the engine room will be the order of the day in this weather.

The team taking on Leinster this evening 💪 pic.twitter.com/gq9Ay7KUte — Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) January 1, 2024

Hello all and welcome to the day’s second interpro as Leinster host Ulster in the RDS.

The bad news is the rain seen earlier today in Galway has made its way to Dublin. It is absolutely biblical at the moment - has there been a worse week of weather for festive interpro rugby?

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen has made 14 changes for the clash, resting a host of frontline players while repatriating others who last week got to tuck into their Christmas dinner with gusto.

Sam Prendergast’s selection is notable, the 20-year-old is the third outhalf to wear the 10 jersey in the province’s last three matches domestically and in Europe.

Kick off at 5.15 at the RDS.

The teams:

LEINSTER: J O’Brien; T O’Brien, L Turner, R Henshaw, R Russell; S Prendergast, J Gibson-Park; C Healy, D Sheehan, T Clarkson; J Jenkins, J Ryan (capt); R Baird, W Connors, C Doris.

Replacements: L Barron, J Boyle, M Ala’alatoa, J McCarthy, J Conan, L McGrath, H Byrne, J van der Flier.

ULSTER: W Addison; R Baloucoune, L Marshall, S McCloskey, J Stockdale; B Burns, J Cooney; S Kitshoff, R Herring, T O’Toole; K Treadwell, I Henderson (capt); Matty Rea, S Reffell, N Timoney.

Replacements: T Stewart, A Warwick, S Wilson, A O’Connor, D Ewers, N Doak, M Lowry, J Postlethwaite.

Referee: F Murphy (IRFU).