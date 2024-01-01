Sam Prendergast gets his chance to shine as Leinster entertain Ulster at the RDS

Sam Prendergast: the 20-year-old will man the outhalf berth as Leinster welcome Ulster to the RDS. Photograph: Craig Watson/Inpho

URC: Leinster v Ulster, RDS, Monday, 5.15 (Live on RTÉ, Premier Sports)

Interprovincials are like Russian Matryoshka dolls, lifting a lid reveals ever more content lurking within, in this case points of interest in discussing rugby rather than increasingly smaller wooden figurines. There are so many strands to pull at, individual and collective, irrespective of the starting point.

Take selection, Rob Russell is the only Leinster player retained from the starting team in the 9-3 win against Munster at Thomond Park on St Stephen’s Day. Before moving on, it’s only fair to note the improvement in his game this season, having worked hard and fruitfully on the defensive side to complement his more obvious assets with ball-in-hand.

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen made 14 changes, resting a host of frontline players while repatriating others who last week got to tuck into their Christmas dinner with gusto.

Sam Prendergast’s selection is notable, the 20-year-old is the third outhalf to wear the 10 jersey in the province’s last three matches domestically and in Europe. Ciarán Frawley started against the Sale Sharks, Harry Byrne’s hand was at the tiller for the Munster game and now Prendergast gets his chance from the start, having played 15 minutes off the bench against Sale.

READ MORE

Jamison Gibson-Park, a late withdrawal the last day, has proved his fitness and will be on hand to coax his young halfback partner through the early bedding-in period and beyond, while Robbie Henshaw, restored to inside centre, should provide a calming and assured influence.

Prendergast, though, has never looked fazed no matter what’s thrown at him, and that strength of character is an important addendum to his skills; he doesn’t die wondering, so to speak.

Liam Turner gets a rare start in his preferred position of outside centre, while Tommy O’Brien, Leinster’s most in-form back for most of the season, has recovered from injury. Namesake, Jimmy, takes over from Hugo Keenan at fullback.

James Ryan will get the referee, in this case Frank Murphy, all to himself given that his co-captain Garry Ringrose isn’t playing. There is a nice blend of youth and experience in the pack, in some respects encapsulated in props Cian Healy and Thomas Clarkson. The back row has the capacity to divvy out the duties with a fair degree of overlap on both sides of the ball.

An increasingly familiar decision to opt for a 6-2 split on the bench contains another in-form player in Joe McCarthy, while Luke McGrath and Harry Byrne are the nominated backline reserves. It’s good to see Lee Barron and Jack Boyle getting another run in the match-day 23.

Boyle should get a chance to renew acquaintances with his erstwhile buddy from the Irish 20s and a player of potential in Queen’s University tighthead Scott Wilson. Both are quick, good ball players and can scrummage.

Ulster’s Will Addison with Shayne Bolton of Connacht during the recent URC clas at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast. Addison has been getting better with each game of late. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland has made five changes to the team that just about held off Connacht last time out. There is a new front row with World Cup winner Steven Kitshoff and Irish international Tom O’Toole either side of a fit-again Rob Herring.

Billy Burns is back at outhalf instead of Jake Flannery, who doesn’t travel to Dublin, while Luke Marshall replaces the injured James Hume (foot) at outside centre.

Ulster’s lineout maul has been potent, while they have a handful of poaching threats if Leinster’s breakdown work is not on point. Hume’s running threat is a loss, working well off Stuart McCloskey, whose duel with Henshaw will be informative.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell will be taking notes on some pointed head-to-head tussles. Will Addison is getting better with each game, Jacob Stockdale is arguably the form wing in the country since the start of the season, while Robert Baloucoune shouldn’t lack for incentive. Ulster possess a cutting edge and a shrewd set of halfbacks with John Cooney operating at the fulcrum.

There’s no doubt the visitors will try t replicate the derring-do they demonstrated in the recent victory over Racing 92, rather than the misshapen, brittle efforts of their narrow win over Connacht. One positive they can draw on is that they have managed to trouble Leinster in this fixture.

Leinster forwards coach Robin McBryde acknowledged: “They’re very physical up front, they have a good set-piece. Their maul is a threat. They have a solid front five, pack of eight. It’s going to be tough. The last couple of times we played them, there hasn’t been that much in the game.”

Winning tight matches is not to be sniffed at but, at some point, Leinster are going to have to produce a more complete attacking display that is less patchy – words that could equally apply to Ulster.

One wish in starting the new year is that the game doesn’t become bogged down by officiating decisions and interpretations, particularly at the breakdown and in the scrum. For that to happen the players have to accept responsibility and play their part. It would be great to watch two teams rev up and have at it, to a point where the rugby sends spectators home in good cheer, even allowing for whatever the result.

LEINSTER: J O’Brien; T O’Brien, L Turner, R Henshaw, R Russell; S Prendergast, J Gibson-Park; C Healy, D Sheehan, T Clarkson; J Jenkins, J Ryan (capt); R Baird, W Connors, C Doris.

Replacements: L Barron, J Boyle, M Ala’alatoa, J McCarthy, J Conan, L McGrath, H Byrne, J van der Flier.

ULSTER: W Addison; R Baloucoune, L Marshall, S McCloskey, J Stockdale; B Burns, J Cooney; S Kitshoff, R Herring, T O’Toole; K Treadwell, I Henderson (capt); Matty Rea, S Reffell, N Timoney.

Replacements: T Stewart, A Warwick, S Wilson, A O’Connor, D Ewers, N Doak, M Lowry, J Postlethwaite.

Referee: F Murphy (IRFU).