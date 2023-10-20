Scott Penny captains Leinster for opening URC match against Glasgow

Scott Penny captains Leinster for the first time in a competitive fixture as they take on Glasgow Warriors in the opening round of the United Rugby Championship (URC) on Sunday afternoon in Scotstoun (KO: 4pm Irish time, live on RTÉ2 and Premier Sports 1).

Ciarán Frawley starts at fullback, with Tommy O’Brien and Jordan Larmour on the wings. Liam Turner and Charlie Ngatai are in the centre, with Harry Byrne and Luke McGrath completing the back line.

In the pack, Jack Boyle starts a competitive game for the first time. He is joined in the front row by John McKee and Thomas Clarkson. Ross Molony and Jason Jenkins are in the heart of the pack with Max Deegan, Penny and James Culhane in the back row.

Among the replacements, Academy props Paddy McCarthy and Rory McGuire are in line to make their Leinster debuts, while Rhys Ruddock provides over 220 caps of experience off the bench.

Leinster: Ciarán Frawley; Tommy O’Brien, Liam Turner, Charlie Ngatai, Jordan Larmour; Harry Byrne, Luke McGrath; Jack Boyle, John McKee, Thomas Clarkson; Ross Molony, Jason Jenkins; Max Deegan, Scott Penny (capt), James Culhane.

Replacements: Lee Barron, Paddy McCarthy, Rory McGuire, Brian Deeny, Rhys Ruddock, Cormac Foley, Sam Prendergast, Will Connors.

Referee: Craig Evans (WRU)

The Munster team has been named for the URC opener against Sharks at Thomond Park on Saturday (5.15pm).

Academy scrumhalf Ethan Coughlan makes his first start for the province and is one of five Academy players included. Edwin Edogbo also starts with Kieran Ryan, Brian Gleeson and Shay McCarthy in line for their senior debuts off the bench.

Andrew Conway starts on his 150th Munster appearance and features in his first competitive fixture since June 2022 after recovering from a knee injury.

Shane Daly starts at fullback with Conway and Calvin Nash on either wing.

Rory Scannell and Antoine Frisch form the midfield partnership with Coughlan and Joey Carbery in the halfbacks.

Josh Wycherley, Diarmuid Barron and Stephen Archer pack down in the front row with Edogbo and Fineen Wycherley in the engine room.

Captain Jack O’Donoghue, Alex Kendellen and Gavin Coombes complete the side.

Munster: Shane Daly; Andrew Conway, Antoine Frisch, Rory Scannell, Calvin Nash; Joey Carbery, Ethan Coughlan; Josh Wycherley, Diarmuid Barron, Stephen Archer; Edwin Edogbo, Fineen Wycherley; Jack O’Donoghue (capt), Alex Kendellen, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Scott Buckley, Kieran Ryan, John Ryan, Tom Ahern, Brian Gleeson, Neil Cronin, Alex Nankivell, Shay McCarthy.