Eben Etzebeth to captain much-changed Springboks side for New Zealand Test

Eben Etzebeth will captain South Africa against New Zealand in Auckland on Saturday. Photograph: Kim Ludbrook/EPA

South Africa have made 10 changes from the side that trounced Australia in Pretoria at the weekend and named fit again lock Eben Etzebeth as captain for their Rugby Championship showdown with New Zealand in Auckland on Saturday.

Fullback Willie le Roux, centre Lukhanyo Am, and the frontrow of props Steven Kitshoff and Frans Malherb, and hooker Bongi Mbonambi have all retained their places from the 43-12 victory over the Wallabies.

The changes were expected after the Springboks sent 14 players to New Zealand last week to acclimatise and prepare for what could be a title decider against the All Blacks in the shortened three-game Championship this season.

“We planned to select a squad with a few key combinations of players who are fully acclimatised and settled in New Zealand, while also selecting some players who started last week, and we are pleased with the balance we were able to strike with this squad,” coach Jacques Nienaber said in a media release from South African Rugby.

“This allows us to give some players their first taste of international rugby this season alongside a group of players who come off a physical clash against the Wallabies, and we believe this will be beneficial against a top opponent in the All Blacks.”

Cheslin Kolbe and Makazole Mapimpi take over on the wings, while Damian de Allende reunites with Am as the centre pairing to face the All Blacks, who hammered Argentina 41-12 in Mendoza on Saturday.

Damian Willemse starts at outhalf in the absence of injured regular Handre Pollard and will have the experienced Faf de Klerk alongside him in the number nine jersey.

Lood de Jager partners skipper Etzebeth in the secondrow, while number eight Jasper Wiese, Franco Mostert and Kwagga Smith make up the loose trio.

There is also a formidable ‘bomb squad’ waiting on the bench to provide fresh muscle in the second half as the Springboks go with a 6-2 split, including number eight Duane Vermeulen, lock RG Snyman, flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit and hooker Malcolm Marx.

Outside backs Will Jordan and Mark Telea have been cleared for selection for the All Blacks, though prop Fletcher Newell is out of action with a broken hand.

Jordan had recovered from a migraine and Telea from a knee strain ahead of the clash at Auckland’s Mount Smart Stadium, providing the side with deeper selection options, forwards coach Jason Ryan said on Tuesday.

Beauden Barrett played at fullback in the demolition of Argentina while Emoni Narawa scored a try on debut in Mendoza last Saturday.

“They’ve both been playing some great Super Rugby,” Ryan told New Zealand media of Jordan and Telea.

“It’s their chance. They’re selectable this week. What we saw in Argentina was other guys stood up right across the park.

“That’s exactly what we wanted – to build some selection depth and confidence for anyone who gets their opportunity.”

Newell broke his hand during a training mishap and is expected to be sidelined for three weeks.

Ryan added that veteran lock Sam Whitelock was “progressing well” from an Achilles injury that has kept him on the sidelines but would not go as far as to clear him to face the Springboks.

The All Blacks forwards were dominant against the Pumas but Ryan said the pack was only “chipping away”.

“We’ve still got a lot of work to do. We made some progress against a tough team in a tough place to play ... We’ve got to get a lot better in our carry and clean,” he said.

“So, satisfied? Not really. We keep building. But we’re really proud of the step we made.”

Ryan said he expected a “hell of a contest” in Auckland.

“They’ll bring a bit of an edge with them,” he said of the Springboks.

“We’ve got to be right on. But we’re really happy taking our whole squad over [to Argentina] because we were able to put some things in place and train as a team.”

SOUTH AFRICA (v New Zealand): Willie le Roux; Cheslin Kolbe, Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Makazole Mapimpi; Damian Willemse, Faf de Klerk; Steven Kitshoff, Bongi Mbonambi, Frans Malherbe; Eben Etzebeth (capt), Lood de Jager; Kwagga Smith, Franco Mostert, Jasper Wiese.

Replacements: Malcolm Marx, Thomas du Toit, Vincent Koch, RG Snyman, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Duane Vermeulen, Grant Williams, Manie Libbok.

