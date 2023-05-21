Leinster’s ‘exit strategies’ not up to scratch as La Rochelle punish errors

The focal point of a fraught end game may linger on the two late cards that Leinster picked up in the final eight minutes of the match, a yellow for replacement hooker Ronan Kelleher and Michael Ala’alatoa’s red for a high shot while trying to clear out George Henri Colombe close to the La Rochelle line, both correct calls, but the genesis for defeat can be traced to earlier issues.

In rugby parlance, Leinster’s “exit strategies” weren’t up to scratch, something that a couple of players acknowledged independently in separate conversations. A spiralling error-rate in this facet of the game undermined their efforts to escape the claustrophobic post-interval pressure that their opponents exerted.

Leinster’s kicking game in the second half wasn’t good enough from kicking out on the full having passed back into their 22, compounded further by a mishmash of sliced, snatched clearances and hoofing the ball down the pitch in desperately searching for a respite from the stranglehold that La Rochelle had on possession and territory.

There’s no doubt that the physical toll of multiple defensive sets over a prolonged period caught up with Leinster whose energy levels looked depleted in the final quarter to a point where it was easier to kick long than it was to try and retain possession or push the ball to the wider channels.

It wasn’t that they lacked courage per se, more energy. Time and again Leinster players came up with some stunning defensive plays but failed to drive their opponents back over the halfway line when handed the opportunity to do so. Hindsight will reveal that Leo Cullen’s side needed to hang on to the ball because handing it over meant another prolonged period of tackling.

Those misdirected clearances gave La Rochelle the platform they craved, a lineout maul, and they used their superior size to good effect to force a couple of penalties at crucial times, which gave them an access point, through the boot, into the Leinster 22. In a game of minuscule margins this was crucial.

Leinster had bravely defended some of those mauls, forcing a couple of turnovers, but when the champions needed this set piece to function most, it proved the crucial conduit for their match-winning score. They squeezed Leinster for three penalties in short order, each time eking out a new advantage.

Gregory Alldritt of La Rochelle reacts after winning a penalty during the Heineken Champions Cup Final. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty

Having punted a penalty to the corner rather than take, an easy three points trailing 26-20 – La Rochelle captain Gregor Alldritt said he consulted with his senior leadership cabal in making the decision – the French club doubled down on trying to engineer a game winning position on 72 minutes.

Will Skelton grabbed possession, the maul went forward towards the Leinster line and with a free play on penalty advantage, as Kelleher was adjudged to have strayed offside as he inserted himself on the La Rochelle side.

Ronan O’Gara’s side hammered away with a series of muscular, direct carries until their huge replacement tighthead prop Henri Colombe was able to force his way over the line from close range. Kelleher received a yellow card for good measure.

Antoine Hastoy’s conversion gave the defending champions a one-point advantage. It proved a sufficient buffer despite a desperate Leinster late assault that came up agonisingly short.