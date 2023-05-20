Leinster left to rue one that got away as La Rochelle break their hearts again

Leinster 26 La Rochelle 27

Oh dear. Whatever pain, regrets and scars Leinster will have nursed in the aftermath of being beaten in the last play of last season’s final this will feel even worse. This really was the one that got away.

What will make it worse is that not only was it a unique, once-in-a-lifetime home final, but that they inventively and clinically stormed into a 17-0 lead with three tries in the opening dozen minutes. They looked for all the world like they were going to set to rights defeats by La Rochelle in the semi-finals and final over the last two seasons.

But unfortunately in modern rugby nothing seems to quite matter quite like size. They were clear warning signs that La Rochelle’s amalgam of bruising ball-carriers and mighty maul might reap the toll it did in Marseille 12 months ago.

Leinster seriously upped their line speed in defence on recent outings, and did their best to make chop tackles behind the La Rochelle gain line, the magnificent Dan Sheehan, Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier and the midfield duo of Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose leading the way.

But ultimately, after that barnstorming start, Leinster were restricted to just three penalties, and if anything, there was an even more prolonged inevitability about La Rochelle wearing Leinster down this time.

Whereas a year ago, their surge for the winning line came in the last 10 minutes, this time they starved Leinster. Leo Cullen’s men didn’t help themselves with continually poor exit kicks, for almost the entirety of the second period.

Akin to last year, and last week, La Rochelle had almost 60 per cent possession and territory, and forced Leinster to make 183 tackles (with just 16 missed) to their 73. In another final of fine margins, James Ryan was a huge loss half an hour in, and two of Ross Byrne’s conversions also hit the upright. Another key factor was the 12-8 penalty count against Leinster by the predictably unsatisfactory Jaco Peyper, as well as his assistants.

Johnny Sexton had words with Peyper after the full-time whistle before seeking to console his distraught team-mates. Most stood motionless with hands on hips, whole Cian Healy stared at the ground on one knee.

Leinster's Jimmy O'Brien and Leinster's Caelan Doris. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Tickets may have been like gold dust, and come hell or high water, it seemed that the vast majority had allegiances to one or other team, who entered to a riotous backdrop of blue and yellow.

And within 40 seconds those in blue were in raptures with a try of both disarming cheek and simplicity.

From Byrne’s long kick-off, Brice Dulin found touch and Leinster set up a decoy to Ross Molony which everybody bought, including La Rochelle. This left a gap in the middle for Jack Conan to steam on to Sheehan’ lobbed throw and sprint clear, draw the last man and give Sheehan the run-in. Just like that, with the hooker also doing well to narrow the angle for Byrne to landed the conversion.

Conan bumped Reda Wardi from the restart to maintain the home momentum on the pitch and in the stands before Leinster engineered a move off a lineout to create a 50/22 opportunity for James Lowe back against the gain. He nailed it to set up camp again.

This led to a brilliantly worked try, Hugo Keenan making the deepest intrusion through the yellow line before O’Brien finished neatly in the corner off Byrne’s lovely flat pass.

The fast line speed yielded a turnover penalty, won by van der Flier, and Gibson-Park’s quick penalty yielded a yellow card for Kerr-Barlow when he tackled him within five metres of the tap.

True to type, Leinster struck immediately.

Tadgh Furlong did well to reclaim the loose ball from Grégory Alldritt’s steal, Henshaw trucked it up over the gain line and from the recycle Gibson-Park took out five defenders with a floated pass to the touchline-hugging Sheehan. He finished in the same corner again, but as with his previous conversion, Byrne’s effort hit the far upright.

But La Rochelle tore up the script when a breakdown penalty against Caelan Doris inside halfway enabled them to crank up their power game, Jonathan Danty then bumping Garry Ringrose to score.

A brilliant chase and tackle by Henshaw off Byrne’s hanging restart did lead to the outhalf landing a penalty when Levani Botia didn’t release after the tackle.

Gibson-Park’s pinpoint box kick was reclaimed by O’Brien as three La Rochelle players seemed to just look on, and to the fury of the home crowd Kerr-Barlow slapped the ball illegally from Gibson-Park to win a relieving scrum.

Even so, a superb defensive set in La Rochelle territory, with Gibson-Park, James Ryan and, tellingly, Ringrose all shot up to make chop tackles, and earned another three-pointer from Byrne. Alas, Ryan suffered a head injury as a result and having wobbled on getting back to his feet, was removed and did not return.

However, after the recovering Hugo Keenan denied Paul Boudehent a try after hacking on Sheehan’s loose offload, there an unnerving inevitability about La Rochelle’s second try as they launched their power runners before finding space wider out.

Will Skelton took out three men with one carry, and then another two while still offloading to Dillyn Leyds. The numbers eventually added up for Hastoy to slip UJ Seuteni over and it was a nine-point game at half-time. Nor, had Leinster done much wrong.

But they did get their spacings wrong on the resumption for Seuteni to make a huge break deep into Leinster territory, and one ventures that some home supporters were relieved when La Rochelle opted for three points.

Byrne rewarded a big Leinster scrum after Michael Ala’alatoa replaced Furlong, but that was cancelled out after Gibson-Park kicked out on the full when Henshaw planted his hands beyond the ball at a breakdown.

Leinster were still coming up with some big plays, Ringrose and Henshaw working in tandem for one turnover, Charles Ngatai replacing the latter and doing likewise, and the La Rochelle maul was twice held up.

The problem was that they were now entirely in defensive mode, thanks in the main to poor exit kicking; James Lowe kicking out on the full and then slicing another touch finder, as did Gibson-Park.

Finally “come in you boys in blue” echoed around the stadium as the understandably worried Leinster fans found their voice. But the yellow flags were fluttering after La Rochelle whipped a scrum (illegally, it has to be said) and opted for the corner.

This led to three catch-and-drives and three more penalty infringements, finished off by Georges Henri Colombe burrowing over, a yellow card for Ronan Kelleher and Hastoy’s conversion to put La Rochelle in front for the first time past the 72-minute mark.

Leinster’s hopes rose when Jonathan Danty was yellow carded for a high hit on Doris which might have been red. Leinster pounded the La Rochelle line with their first concerted attack of the second period, but Ringrose appeared to have the ball dislodged from his grasp and, worse still, Michael Ala’alatoa was both pinged and sent off for his dangerous clear out on Henri Colmbe when, in truth, the ball had already been recycled.

There was no way back from that. There will be no way of ever completing easing the pain either. That fifth star has never seemed so far away now.

Scoring sequence: 1 min Sheehan try, Byrne con 7-0; 6 mins O’Brien try 12-0; 12 mins Sheehan try 17-0; 20 mins Danty try, Hastoy con 17-7; 24 mins Byrne pen 20-7; 31 mins Byrne pen 23-7; 38 mins Seuteni try, Hastoy con 23-14; (half-time 23-14); 44 mins Hastoy pen 23-17; 47 mins Byrne pen 26-17; 50 mins Hastoy 26-20; 72 mins Colombe try, Hastoy con 26-27.

LEINSTER: Hugo Keenan; Jimmy O’Brien, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe; Ross Byrne, Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong, Ross Molony, James Ryan (capt), Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan.

Replacements: Jason Jenkins for Ryan (30 mins), Michael Ala’alatoa for Furlong (45 mins), Ryan Baird for Conan (59 mins), Charlie Ngatai fr Henshaw (62 mins), Ronan Kelleher for Sheehan (69 mins), Cian Healy for Porter, Luke McGrath for Gibson-Park, Ciaran Frawley for O’Brien (all 79 mins).

STADE ROCHELAIS: Brice Dulin; Dillyn Leyds, UJ Seuteni, Jonathan Danty, Raymond Rhule; Antoine Hastoy, Tawera Kerr Barlow; Reda Wardi, Pierre Bourgarit, Uini Atonio, Romain Sazy, Will Skelton, Paul Boudehent, Levani Botia, Grégory Alldritt (capt).

Replacements: Thomas Lavault for Sazy (50 mins), Joel Sclavi for Wardi, Georges Henri Colombe for Atonio (both 59 mins), Quentin Lespiaucq Brettes for Bourgarit, Ultan Dillane for Boudehent (both 66 mins), Remi Bourdeau for Botia ( (69 mins), Atonio for Colombe (79 mins). Not used: Thomas Berjon, Jules Favre.

Sinbinned: Kerr Barlow (11-21 mins), Jonathan Danty (75 mins).

Referee: Jaco Peyper (South Africa)