LIVE Leinster v La Rochelle: Champions Cup final

CHAMPIONS CUP FINAL TEAMS

(Kick-off 4.45)

LEINSTER: Hugo Keenan; Jimmy O’Brien, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe; Ross Byrne, Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong; Ross Molony, James Ryan (capt); Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan. Replacements: Rónan Kelleher, Cian Healy, Michael Ala’alatoa, Jason Jenkins, Ryan Baird, Luke McGrath, Ciaran Frawley, Charlie Ngatai.á

LA ROCHELLE: Brice Dulin; Dillyn Leyds, UJ Seuteni, Jonathan Danty, Raymond Rhule; Antoine Hastoy, Tawera Kerr Barlow; Reda Wardi, Pierre Bourgarit, Uini Atonio; Romain Sazy, Will Skelton; Paul Boudehent, Levani Botia, Grégory Alldritt (capt). Replacements: Quentin Lespiaucq Brettes, Joel Sclavi, Georges Henri Colombe, Thomas Lavault, Remi Bourdeau, Ultan Dillane, Thomas Berjon, Jules Favre.

Referee: Jaco Peyper (South Africa)

Assistants: Karl Dickson (England), Christophe Ridley (England)

TMO: Tom Foley (England)

It’s impossible to overstate the size of this fixture. For a start, it is, of course, a repeat of last year’s final. Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle side came out on top in Marseille 12 months ago, lending this rematch all the flavour you could wish for. And even if it was someone else coming to town, we’d still be looking at Leinster’s first ever chance to win a European Cup on home soil. Excited yet?

What a day to be alive. The patchwork quilt of sport on offer around the place covers every conceivable corner of the bed but come 4.45, there’s only one place to be. Lansdowne Road, Leinster v La Rochelle, the Champions Cup final. Malachy Clerkin here to take you all the way until the streamers fall.