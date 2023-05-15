Mark Sexton joins Connacht coaching ticket for next season

Mark Sexton will assume the role of assistant attack coach with Connacht next season, working alongside head coach Pete Wilkins, who will retain overall responsibility for the attack next season.

Sexton, younger brother of Ireland and Leinster captain Johnny, has been working within the Connacht Rugby academy as an elite player development officer in addition to his role as attack coach for the last two Grand Slam-winning Ireland under-20 teams.

“Mark’s appointment is another positive step for us,” said Wilkins. “He’s an excellent coach who we know very well and who has benefited from his experience with our academy and with the Ireland U20s.

“Mark has a strong understanding of what we are trying to do from an attacking point of view and more importantly how we can move this forward again next season. His knowledge of our younger players – both in the academy and those who have recently graduated to our pro team is another valuable perspective to have within our management team and I look forward to working closely with him in his new role.

“With the coaching team now complete, I’m incredibly excited to get going for next season and to build on the progress we have made over the last few years. We’ve assembled a group that provides a good balance of continuity and change, both within the management team and within the squad. Coupled with our return to the Champions Cup there is a lot to look forward to and the hard work begins when we gather for pre-season training in early July.”