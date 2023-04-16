Donnellan leads from the front row as Clontarf top the table

While Ulster’s Tom Stewart has been setting a new BKT United Rugby Championship try-scoring record, fellow hooker Dylan Donnellan continues to tear it up for Clontarf in the Energia All-Ireland League.

Donnellan closed out the regular season with four tries in Clontarf’s 50-29 win over UCD which confirmed them as Division 1A’s table toppers. The defending champions will host Young Munster in next Saturday’s semi-finals.

Clontarf’s Galway-born hooker (28) was their top try scorer last season with an impressive 19, but he has already bettered that this year with 21 in 18 AIL games.

Although a large chunk have come from ‘Tarf’s ever-reliable maul, Donnellan did score two sweeping efforts from further out on Saturday, including a slick interchange with Mick Kearney to go in under the posts.

The other semi-final sees Terenure College, last year’s beaten finalists, host third-placed Cork Constitution. Centres Colm de Buitléar and Peter Sylvester scored a try each in Terenure’s 29-17 triumph over relegation-threatened Shannon.

Cork Con’s 36-26 bonus point success at Young Munster was not enough to pip ‘Nure to second spot. A 68th-minute penalty try from a lineout maul and a very well-taken Cathal O’Flaherty score – he twisted out of a double tackle to touch down – did the job for Con.

Elsewhere, Ballynahinch finished fifth after beating Lansdowne 17-7 with centre George Pringle crossing the whitewash.

A James Dillon brace, as part of a 10-try team haul, saw Dublin University finish their season with a 66-14 demolition of Garryowen.

Shannon will entertain Old Wesley in the Division 1A promotion/relegation play-offs, with Old Belvedere and Highfield making up the other semi-final pairing. The final winners will join Division 1B champions City of Armagh in the top flight next season.

Malone were relegated after Banbridge won 16-10 against Highfield with Ulster’s James Humphreys kicking 11 points. Bann have a second bite at the cherry in the promotion/relegation play-offs.

Final-day wins saw Division 2A’s Queen’s University, who put 98 points on Dolphin, and Greystones, the cream of the crop in Division 2B, celebrate promotion after narrowly missing out last year.

A special mention for Instonians who, already anointed as Division 2C champions, made history by completing a perfect season. They picked up their 18th straight bonus point victory by overcoming Tullamore 68-29. Hooker Neil Saulters chipped in with his 20th try of an unforgettable title-winning run.

Energia All-Ireland Junior Cup champions Clogher Valley will join the AIL ranks for the first time in 2023/24 thanks to their 31-17 promotion play-off final defeat of Richmond. Fullback Taine Haire touched down twice for Stephen Bothwell’s side.