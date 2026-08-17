Three people seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash in Co Kerry

The crash happened in Kilmanihan West, Knocknagoshel, at about 4pm on Sunday. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

A number of people have been brought to hospital following a crash involving three vehicles in Co Kerry on Sunday.

The crash occurred in Kilmanihan West, Knocknagoshel, at about 4pm.

The driver of one vehicle, a man aged in his 30s, was brought to University Hospital Kerry with serious injuries. Two female passengers, aged in their 40s and 30s, were also taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The other drivers and passengers were brought to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Gardaí in Listowel are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dashcam, and were travelling on the N21 in the area of Kilmanihan West between 3pm and 4pm on Sunday are asked to make it available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Listowel Garda station on 068 50820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

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