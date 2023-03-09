‘It will be a pretty emotive day’: James Ryan braced for a high-stakes Scotland v Ireland showdown

James Ryan: addresses the media at the IRFU High Performance Centre, Sport Ireland Campus, Blanchardstown, Dublin. 'It’s going to be an incredible atmosphere. They’re going to be very up for it.' Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Not the least encouraging aspect of Ireland’s wellbeing of late has been the form of James Ryan. The succession of concussions during the 2021 Six Nations affected his confidence. But after missing out on the Lions that year there were clear signs of the old James Ryan – or should that be the young James Ryan? – returning to form last season.

The tackle count, work-rate and lineout skills were the foundations, but since around the second Test in New Zealand he has been back to his very best. In this Six Nations, as Paul O’Connell alluded to last week, Ryan’s carrying game has advanced to another level.

The numbers back this up. In Ireland’s three games to date, Ryan has augmented his 40 tackles (just one missed) with 27 carries for 120 metres – the high point being his performance against France when making 52 metres off 13 carries, a particularly large number for a lock.

Suddenly, there have even been tries. When he scored against Gloucester in December, it was Ryan’s first try for Leinster in 23 games dating back to October 2020. Similarly, his try against Wales in the opening round ended a run of 28 Tests dating back to when he scored in the World Cup pool win over Scotland in Yokohama.

He’s currently joint second in the leading try-scorers’ table behind Huw Jones.

“The fellas are slagging me now that I am one of the top try-scorers,” he confirmed on Wednesday after training at the IRFU’s HPC in advance of Sunday’s Guinness Six Nations meeting with Scotland in Murrayfield (kick-off 3pm).

“That’s the way it goes; you don’t score for a long time and you come up with a couple. Yeah, I am feeling good, really enjoying my rugby at the moment – been injury-free thank God. I feel like confidence has grown off the back of that.”

Reflecting on the concussion issues he had in that 2020-21 season, Ryan admitted: “That was the most worrying and frustrating because I copped a few in a short space of time. That was the main issue. That was the one that took the longest to get over.

“It was difficult at times,” he admitted. “But I would say there was people like [Irish team doctor] Ciarán Cosgrove who were important at getting the balance to the whole situation and helping me get through it.

“Obviously Stuart Lancaster as well, Andy Farrell, Leo [Cullen]. And then, obviously, my friends and my family, my girlfriend, all that.

“But that’s what sports careers are all about, I’m no different. You go through ups and downs, and it is kinda what shapes you as a player.”

Ireland's James Lowe celebrates as Ireland's James Ryan scores a try against Italy at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

After captaining Ireland to the win in Rome, Ryan retreats to the trenches pending Johnny Sexton’s return, with Ireland in a good place. But so too Scotland, as they eye up their first Triple Crown since 1990 and a shot at their first title since 1999.

“It’s a huge game for us and we’re just really excited for it,” said Ryan. “It could be a pretty special day. When you play in Murrayfield, the bus comes in slowly and the bagpipes are on and there’s thousands of Scots there. It’s just always a very cool fixture to play in.

“I think it will be a pretty emotive day. They’re going for a Triple Crown, going for a championship. So you’ve got two teams that have everything to play for.”

Ryan also stresses that Ireland still need to improve, particularly in areas where Scotland are liable to test them.

“I think some of their attack is really good, particularly some of their counterattack. One of the things we could have been better at in the last couple of games is our kick-chase. When we kick the ball away we’re a little bit disconnected, I think they’ll look at that. So how connected we can be when we kick the ball away will be huge.

“Also, we were a bit narrow in our defence against Italy so we have to make sure we get that defensive width because Finn Russell likes to play nice and wide. Our spacing will be really important.”

Jonny Gray is likely come in for the suspended Grant Gilchrist, and although Gilchrist has been calling their lineouts, Ryan doesn’t envisage this signalling much of a change given the experience of the Gray brothers.

“They’ve a good bit of variation in their lineout. They like their trick plays, but I think their maul is a big weapon for them. I think they could be the team that has opted for the corner the most in the championship.

“So, their drive is a weapon and it’s something that they really back themselves to deliver. I’ve mentioned all the fancy attack stuff but definitely up front they back themselves to get over with a maul, so it’s a big one for us this week, our maul ‘D’ is really important.”

It’s the first of two momentous meetings with the Scots this year, but the World Cup pool clash is not in his thinking.

“No, it’s not. To be honest this week is just about putting in a performance that we can be proud of and, as I said, go and win in Murrayfield. It’s going to be pretty special. It’s going to be an incredible atmosphere. They’re going to be very up for it. So all our focus is on this week.”