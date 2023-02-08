Six Nations 2023: Ireland set for unchanged 23 ahead of France clash

Andy Farrell is expected to unveil an unchanged starting XV and matchday 23 for Ireland’s eagerly awaited Guinness Six Nations round two showdown against France at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday at around 2pm on Thursday.

The options for the Irish coaches have been restricted due to the injuries which have again ruled out Jamison Gibson-Park, Tadhg Furlong, Cian Healy and Rónan Kelleher, but it is also a statement of faith in the players who stormed into a 27-3 lead inside the first 27 minutes as well as the replacements who helped to steer Ireland toward a fourth try in the 34-10 win over Wales.

[ Six Nations - Ireland vs France: TV details, kick-off time, team news and more ]

One option which might have been under consideration was to promote Bundee Aki to the midfield in place of Stuart McCloskey, but the latter is having the most productive run of his career in the Irish team.

After playing in all three of Ireland’s Autumn Nations Series wins over South Africa, Fiji and Australia, 30-year-old Ulster centre was starting his fourth successive Test in the Principality Stadium.

READ MORE

Last Saturday’s game also marked his first Six Nations start since making his debut against England in Twickenham seven years ago, and prior to last autumn his intervening caps had come against Fiji, USA (twice), Georgia and Japan.

A large hint that McCloskey will remain alongside Garry Ringrose is that he was put up in front of the media on Wednesday, and he certainly spoke like a man who knew he had more than an inkling he would be starting.

“It’s easy when you’re coming into such a good team. We’re number one in the world and haven’t lost too much over the last 24 months so I think it’s more the confidence of coming into a team that’s playing very well and not trying to do anything too special, just playing my own game. That’s what I’ve taken from it.”

🗣️ 'I don't remember anything being said after...'



Stuart McCloskey reflects on being dropped by Joe Schmidt in 2016 and what was said (and not said) to him at the time | ☘️@VodafoneIreland | #TeamOfUs pic.twitter.com/D2d3NH4HNy — Off The Ball (@offtheball) February 8, 2023

The so-called Bangor Bruiser is far more than a battering ram, and his passing range and skillset are often the focal point of Ulster’s attacking game. McCloskey’s sumptuous right to left skip pass to James Lowe was a key factor in giving the latter what looked like a pre-planned kick behind into space and earned the early attacking platform from which Caelan Doris scored the opening try in Cardiff.

Although often used as a decoy early on and didn’t make his first carry until the 16th minute, thereafter McCloskey also carried the ball strongly.

Asked why it is that Farrell sees more in him than Joe Schmidt, although the form of the currently injury Robbie Henshaw, as well as Ringrose and Aki had something to do with it, McCloskey said: “I don’t know, maybe I’m a better player now than I was back then. I think my game has improved.

“There’s obviously been a lot of competition in there. Maybe I just didn’t fit Joe’s eye. But here, that’s in the past, not something to worry about now.

“It will be nice to get another game in a row. There’s lots of things to improve on but I’m just looking to put in a good performance this week and hopefully that will help lead to a win.

Aki added energy with a turnover and a couple of strong carries to again justify the decision by Farrell and co to use a specialist centre as the number 23. The coaches appear to like bringing on Aki’s ballast as an impact replacement; this is a role he played twice against New Zealand last summer and most tellingly against Australia last November when scoring Ireland’s breakthrough try.

[ Six Nations: Whatever the scoreline, Ireland v France promises to be a riveting encounter ]

France are expected to announce their side at around 11am, and likewise their starting XV is expected to be unchanged from last Sunday’s 29-24 bonus point win over Italy in the Stadio Olimpico. There had been some speculation around the fullback position, and whether Melvyn Jaminet would be recalled at the expense of his Toulouse teammate Thomas Ramos, but it is expected that Fabien Galthié and co will stick with the latter.

However, it is quite possible that they will make two changes among the replacements, with the Toulouse backrow Francois Cros - who is a strong tackler and good over the ball - replacing Thomas Lavault while the Lyon scrumhalf Baptiste Couilloud will replace Racing’s Nolann Le Garrec.

Both Cros and Couilloud are fit again after coming back from injuries, with Cros an established member of last year’s Grand Slam winning squad and Couilloud previously above Le Garrec in the pecking order as well.

Ireland (possible): Keenan; Hansen, Ringrose, McCloskey, Lowe; Sexton (capt), Murray; Porter, Sheehan, Bealham; Ryan, Beirne; O’Mahony, van der Flier.

Replacements: Herring, Kilcoyne, O’Toole, Henderson, Conan, Casey, Byrne, Aki.

France: Ramos; Penaud, Fickou, Moefana, Dumortier; Ntamack, Dupont (capt); Baille, Marchand, Atonio, Flament, Willemse, Jelonch, Ollivon, Alldritt.

Replacements: Barlot, Wardi, Falatea, Taofifenua, Cros, Macalou, Couilloud, Jalibert.