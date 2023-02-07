Six Nations - Ireland vs France: TV details, kick-off time, team news and more

What?

For the second consecutive year, the two favourites for the Six Nations title meet in round two. Last year in Paris, France came out on top and went on to secure a Grand Slam while Ireland had to settle for second place and a Triple Crown. This time around in Dublin, the result could once again decide the destination of the Six Nations crown.

Where and when?

Saturday, February 11th. Kick-off is at 2.15pm at the Aviva Stadium.

Can I watch?

You can, the game is being shown live on RTÉ 2. Coverage starts at 1.15pm. The Irish Times will also have a liveblog which will get underway an hour before kick-off.

Are there tickets?

Sadly not. Unsurprisingly, this one is a sell-out.

Form

Both sides won on the road in round one, albeit in different circumstances. A sluggish middle period aside, Ireland overpowered Wales, scoring 21 points in the opening quarter on their way to a bonus point win. Ireland had not won in Cardiff since 2013, and the 24 points they scored in the first half were the most they have ever put on in that period in a Six Nations game at the venue.

Italy's Simone Ferrari tackles France's Julien Marchand during the game in Rome - the French struggled with discipline in giving away 18 penalties. Photograph: Filippo Monteforte / AFP via Getty Images

France’s 29-24 victory over Italy in Rome was somewhat less convincing. In many ways, Italy’s inability to get out of their own half gifted France early points, leading one to wonder what could have been if the hosts simply had a touch more discipline.

The French struggled with discipline in giving away 18 penalties, while their usual power at the maul was not on display. However, when it came down to it in the end game their superior power and handling skills saw them over the line.

In many ways, such a display was the worst case scenario for Ireland. France won with a bonus point to sit level with them on points in the table, while they have had their dud performance to start the championship, meaning improvement will surely be seen this week in Dublin.

Team news

Ireland came out early this week and said Tadhg Furlong, Jamison Gibson-Park and Cian Healy will all miss out having fallen foul to injury before the Wales game. That should see a fairly settled look to Andy Farrell’s team selection, the 23 will be announced on Thursday.

Perhaps the only change might come in the backrow. Given France’s threat at the breakdown and lineout, Peter O’Mahony could easily keep his spot at blindside flanker, but if more power is required then Ryan Baird or Jack Conan may be waiting in the wings – the latter shifting Caelan Doris to 6.

France for their part have not released any injury news, so they too are likely to pick a settled side, if not the same that lined out in Rome. Six players have been called up to their wider training group this week: Alexandre Becognee, Clément Castets, François Cros, Pierre-Louis Barassi, Romain Buros and Matthis Lebel. Out of those, you’d suspect Toulouse backrow Cros has the greatest chance of featuring.

The one unknown in this France side from an Irish perspective is new wing Ethan Dumortier. He debuted with a try in Rome, and will be a significant threat on the flank if he holds off Gabin Villiere for a place in the side.

Odds

Ireland are 4/5 with France currently at evens. There is a four-point spread.