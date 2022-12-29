Munster head coach Graham Rowntree insists he’s under no added pressure heading to Ulster

Munster may have only won four of their 10 URC games this season and are in serious danger of not qualifying for next season’s Champions Cup, but head coach Graham Rowntree is adamant they are improving week on week and will deliver.

They head to Belfast for a New Year’s Day showdown knowing that a second derby defeat in a week will leave them with further ground to make up with just seven games remaining – including two in South Africa – after the clash at Kingspan Stadium.

The 20-19 loss to Leinster at Thomond Park on St Stephen’s Day was painful, not least as they conceded 14 points when they had an extra man, but Rowntree saw some further progress in his first season in charge.

[ Leinster edge Munster in superb URC battle at Thomond Park ]

“Yes, progress all right. I see elements of our game constantly improving. Things we are working on have worked, I thought we scored three good tries as well, which we worked hard for but as I said after the game it was all tinged with disappointment, wasn’t it.

“We conceded two tries and lost a game we should have won.”

He said they are not under any further pressure heading to Belfast and will be just hoping to build on what they have been doing and get a result.

“No, I don’t feel any mounting pressure. There’s pressure every week to win, particularly going to the Kingspan. I don’t feel any greater pressure following the weekend, no.

“Same as every week, to win, that’s why we do the job. There are certain things we’ve got to stop Ulster doing. Whatever team you play against, you analyse them and there’s certain traits and things that they do well which you’ve got to stop.

“Obviously Ulster have got a very strong maul. They play a lot off their maul. They’ve got a lot of very direct running game, so we’ve got to stop that. And we’ll continue to build on what we’re getting at in terms of our attack. I definitely see an upward trajectory for us but ultimately it’s all about winning.”