World Rugby sets time limit for kickers in bid to clamp down on time-wasting

World Rugby has announced several new measures aimed at speeding up the flow of the game, including a strict time limit for kicking penalties and conversions.

The law tweaks come into effect from January 1st and are intended to reduce time wasting by players, time spent consulting the TMO, and also state that water carriers are permitted to enter the field only after a try. The most notable change may prove to be a new countdown clock for kickers.

Kickers must take a conversion within 90 seconds of a try being scored, while a penalty must be kicked within 60. Competitions such as the Six Nations will be encouraged to introduce a “shot clock” to help enforce the law, and the time limit will apply “even if the ball rolls over and has to be placed again”.

A World Rugby statement said: “The guidelines, which are designed to assist match officials, players and coaches and to enhance fan experience are part of a drive by the international federation to speed up the game and reflect key outcomes of the Shape of the Game conference in November.”

World Rugby has also sought to clarify what constitutes a deliberate knock-on, stating: “It is not an intentional knock-on if, in the act of trying to catch the ball, the player knocks on provided that there was a reasonable expectation that the player could gain possession.”

The law changes also include a focus on players supporting their own body weight at rucks and mauls. – Guardian