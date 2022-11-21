Leinster vs Glasgow: Harry Byrne in contention after recovery from hamstring injury

Young outhalf Harry Byrne is one of a number of Leinster players who could well feature against Glasgow this weekend (kick-off 3.15pm, live on RTÉ) having recovered from a hamstring injury. Byrne, whose older brother Ross kicked the winning penalty for Ireland on Saturday after being a late call-up to the squad to take on Australia, has yet to feature this season, his last Leinster appearance coming against Glasgow in June’s URC quarter-final win over Saturday’s opposition.

The news comes as a welcome boost to Leinster’s outhalf stocks given the calf problem that ruled Johnny Sexton out of that Australia victory means he will play no part on Saturday, while Ciarán Frawley remains sidelined after undergoing knee surgery.

Elsewhere, the meeting with Glasgow at the RDS could also see the return of Rónan Kelleher after he missed the November Internationals with a hamstring issue of his own. Ryan Baird has also returned to training after completing the graduated return to play protocols.

Jordan Larmour (foot) and James Lowe (calf) await decisions on their fitness as they continue to progress through rehab.

Martin Moloney (knee), Will Connors (bicep), Robbie Henshaw (hamstring), James Tracy (neck), Charlie Ryan (knee) and Tommy O’Brien (knee) all remain sidelined for the foreseable future.