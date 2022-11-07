Conor Murray ruled out of Fiji and Australia Tests

Conor Murray has been ruled out of the remainder of Ireland’s November Test window after picking up a groin strain during Saturday night’s victory over South Africa. On the occasion of his 100th cap, Murray picked up the injury while making a line break during the first half and will now return to Munster to rehab the issue.

Elsewhere, Ciarán Frawley, Joe McCarthy and Ryan Baird will all miss next weekend’s clash with Fiji as they recover from injury concerns of their own with Leinster. Frawley twisted his knee playing against the All Blacks XV on Friday night while McCarthy and Baird have both entered the head injury return to play protocols.

The injuries mean Craig Casey and Jack Crowley could be in line for game time against the Fijians. Frustratingly for Ireland, both locks who impressed on the Emerging Ireland tour, McCarthy and Thomas Ahern, are now ruled out of that Fiji game which likely was earmarked for them to earn further international exposure.

Knocks picked up by Robbie Henshaw and Stuart McCloskey do not appear to be as serious as initially feared, both will return to training this week after picking up a hamstring and arm injury respectively. Henshaw was ruled out on the eve of the South Africa game while McCloskey was forced off just 26 minutes into his international return.

Tadhg Furlong (ankle) is set to train this week while Johnny Sexton recovers from a dead leg.

Leinster’s Michael Milne, who recently toured South Africa with the Emerging Ireland squad, has been called up to train with the Ireland squad.