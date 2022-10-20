Caelan Doris heading in the right direction as Munster and November Tests loom

Sense isn’t always common, but when it comes to brain trauma in rugby, it’s heartening that medical research is beginning to recognise and appreciate how the legacy of head injuries may vary from player to player and therefore pursue the need to continually refine the treatment process.

Leinster number eight Caelan Doris confirmed as much in conversation ahead of Saturday’s United Rugby Championship match against Munster at the Aviva Stadium. His concussion related issues are well documented, including taking four months off ahead of the 2021 Six Nations Championship.

He picked up a head knock in Leinster’s URC victory against Benetton at the RDS last month in his first game of the season. Doris explained: “It was the right decision to be cautious with it and giving it the extra week.

“Thankfully [I] got through 80 [minutes against Connacht], didn’t feel too unfit; usually the first game after a long break, you’re fairly blowing, but I wasn’t too bad. I had had a pretty good run with none at all [head knocks], a good clean period there for a season and a half or so.

“I’ve got peace of mind from taking that break [in 2021], being comprehensively checked out and I’ve got a few things in place as well, around trying to manage it; neck strength, tackle tech, the scrum cap, even a gumshield that measures g-force, so there is a fair bit I’m doing.

“I didn’t really have any symptoms with this one, so frustration was the main thing I was feeling. The fact it was so early on, my first game, but there wasn’t as much anxiety or worry around it, probably partly because of being comprehensively checked in the past and getting the all-clear.

“I’m in very good hands here. The new protocols are a little bit slower anyway, so there was that too. I was back training a week later.”

He went on to explain that a player’s rehab will depend on the symptoms suffered. His latest involved vestibular rehab, which included putting an X on a wall with the player focusing on it while moving his head side to side. He concluded: “It’s around your balance, to help with that, which was the only symptom I had.”

Doris reads research and science papers on the topic of concussion, but steers clear of the conjecture-based articles. “It’s a fast-evolving area. There’s a lot of research going on and we’ll know a lot more in a couple of years’ time.

“[Dr] Micky Collins PhD [the American internationally renowned expert in sports-related concussion] was saying there’s some pretty important and potentially very impactful research going on.”

He has spoken on the topic with his Leinster team-mate Charlie Ngatai, the New Zealander open about his experiences with concussion as a young player. Doris explained: “It’s been helpful. He’s brought a few extra tools as well from Lyon.

“They had this ‘neuro tracker’ it’s called, which is just another cognitive testing, or not even testing, but tool or skill, tracking eight balls moving around, and I’ve added that in as well so there’s quite a few things I’m going after.”

A brilliant player, Doris will be hoping that he can enjoy another uninterrupted run in the blue of Leinster and green of Ireland. The first assignment is against Munster at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday. Interpros are always ferociously contested but with Wednesday’s Irish squad announcement, the upcoming November Test series, plus an Ireland A match against an All Blacks Development XV, there is a little more spice as players jostle for Andy Farrell’s attention.

Doris said: “It’s funny I was saying to someone earlier, I don’t really feel like a young player any more. When I’m seeing academy guys, the likes of James Culhane, skilful, talented guys who are playing really well. I used to be targeting someone ahead of me, now there are guys coming from both directions, older and younger, so it’s funny having that as well.

“It’s good. Even in Leinster there’s massive competition and then you look at the likes of Gavin Coombes who’s playing really well [for Munster] in the last couple of games, so yeah, it’s good.”

But for 80 minutes on Saturday Doris won’t let his mind wander any further than trying to guarantee Leinster’s continued unbeaten start to the season. The visitors have their injury concerns ahead of the game but there was enough in their victory over the Bulls at Thomond Park to reveal some of the changes that Graham Rowntree and his fellow coaches are trying to introduce.

Doris said: “Yeah, I think that was probably their best performance of the season, by a long shot really. They started fast and well, they’ve probably shown some evolution in terms of wider attacking. Not just their DNA of being more pragmatic [in] set-piece dominance and stuff, but also adding another dimension and playing a bit more. So, we’re expecting both this weekend.”