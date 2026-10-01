Rugby

Leinster to play home Champions Cup pool games at the Laya Arena

Leo Cullen’s side to welcome Sale Sharks and Pau to Dublin

Leinster's home venue underwent a €52-million redevelopment over the past two seasons. Photograph: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
Leinster's home venue underwent a €52-million redevelopment over the past two seasons. Photograph: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
John O'Sullivan
Thu Oct 01 2026 - 09:441 MIN READ

Leinster will play both of their home pool matches in this season’s Champions Cup at the Laya Arena.

The province has traditionally played one of the games at the Aviva Stadium, but this season Leo Cullen’s side will instead host both the Sale Sharks and Pau at the newly redeveloped stadium.

Leinster open their campaign away to Clermont Auvergne on October 17th before welcoming the Sharks to Dublin on December 12th, and Pau on January 9th.

They finish off the group stages with a trip to the Leicester Tigers on January 16th.

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After two seasons away from the RDS venue, Leinster are back following a €52-million redevelopment to increase the stadium’s capacity to 20,600.

Ticket information for both games at the Laya Arena will be confirmed in due course.

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John O'Sullivan

John O'Sullivan

John O'Sullivan is an Irish Times sports writer
The Counter Ruck

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