Leinster to play home Champions Cup pool games at the Laya Arena

Leinster will play both of their home pool matches in this season’s Champions Cup at the Laya Arena.

The province has traditionally played one of the games at the Aviva Stadium, but this season Leo Cullen’s side will instead host both the Sale Sharks and Pau at the newly redeveloped stadium.

Leinster open their campaign away to Clermont Auvergne on October 17th before welcoming the Sharks to Dublin on December 12th, and Pau on January 9th.

They finish off the group stages with a trip to the Leicester Tigers on January 16th.

After two seasons away from the RDS venue, Leinster are back following a €52-million redevelopment to increase the stadium’s capacity to 20,600.

Ticket information for both games at the Laya Arena will be confirmed in due course.