Stripe to add 200 jobs at Dublin headquarters in endorsement of ‘Irish talent’

Taoiseach Micheál Martin with Stripe co-founder John Collison at the opening of Stripe's new Dublin headquarters last year. Photograph: Conor McCabe Photography MEDIA CONTACT : Vineeta Colville email vineeta@150bond.com

Stripe is to create 200 jobs at its Dublin headquarters, as the financial technology company continues to grow its operation here.

The new roles will include engineering jobs and go-to-market roles.

The move marks a further expansion of Stripe’s Dublin headquarters, which was opened in 2013 and serves as the hub for Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The company employs more than 1,000 people in Ireland, with its headcount rising by more than 35 per cent since the start of the year.

“In the last decade, Dublin has established itself as the twin engine of Stripe’s growth story globally,” said Stripe’s vice chair Eileen O’Mara. “The continued expansion of our Irish team reflects both the strong demand for Stripe’s products and services in Europe, and Ireland’s status as one of the best places in the world to build and scale global operations.

“Irish talent has been integral to Stripe from the beginning and we’re proud to keep investing in it.”

The news was welcomed by Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment Peter Burke.

“Stripe’s continued expansion in Ireland is a strong endorsement of the environment we have created for innovative companies to scale and succeed here,” he said. “As well as the significant employment opportunities being announced today, Stripe’s investment highlights Ireland’s strengths in talent, innovation and our ability to support global operations.

“As Ireland’s economy continues to evolve, companies such as Stripe play an important role in advancing new technologies, developing world-class expertise and enhancing Ireland’s international competitiveness.”

The latest expansion is being supported by IDA Ireland. Executive director Dónal Travers said the move was “a clear endorsement of Ireland’s highly skilled and deep talent base, and of Dublin’s position as a global international financial services and technology hub”.

Stripe’s Irish operation moved into new headquarters at One Wilton Park last year, a decision that tripled its footprint here to 14,500 square metres and gave it more space to grow.

Co-founded by Irish entrepreneurs Patrick and John Collison in 2010, Stripe has built an extensive payments infrastructure for companies that covers functions such as billing and subscription management, tax compliance, fraud prevention, embedded finance and global treasury management. It was valued at more than $159 billion (€141.5 billion) earlier this year.

The Irish hub now develops products for Stripe worldwide, including payments, Stripe Tax, and fraud-detection tools.

The company works with 86,000 Irish businesses and entrepreneurs, including Irish tech firms Wayflyer and Flipdish, and established businesses and organisations such as Bank of Ireland, Brown Thomas Arnotts, the GAA, and Smyths.

Pretax profits at the Dublin-based unit last year rose to $445.5 million, a 337 per cent increase, as revenues surged 32.5 per cent, or $1.66 billion, to $6.79 billion in 2025.