Aoife Wafer misses out on second Japan Test in Cork

Aoife Wafer suffered an ankle injury in training last week, seeing her out of both games against Japan. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Aoife Wafer will sit out Ireland’s second meeting with Japan in the space of a week as she continues to work her way back from an ankle injury which also sidelined her for last Sunday’s win in Galway.

Wafer was not in the matchday squad last weekend after picking up the injury in training. Scrum coach Denis Fogarty said on Wednesday the backrower is “tracking well”, but added they would likely “err more so on the side of caution in terms of risking her”.

Scott Bemand has made six changes to the starting side from their 31-24 win over Japan at Dexcom Stadium, with Jane Clohessy and Niamh Gallagher set to make their first Test starts at Virgin Media Park on Saturday (kick-off 2pm).

Three uncapped players are named among the replacements – Ulster’s Sophie Barrett, Leinster’s Kate Jordan and Munster’s Alana McInerney.

Niamh Gallagher comes in to start at fullback while Béibhinn Parsons hold her spot on the wing, this time joined by Robyn O’Connor. Anna McGann is retained at outside centre, partnered by Aoife Dalton, who swaps in for Eve Higgins.

In the halfbacks, Dannah O’Brien again lines out at 10, Emily Lane promoted from the bench to start at scrumhalf.

In the pack, Linda Djougang comes in to the front row, joining Neve Jones and Eilís Cahill, while Clohessy slots in to the second row alongside Fiona Tuite-O’Sullivan in front of an unchanged back row of Brittany Hogan, Erin King and Jemima Adams Verling.

Saturday’s game will be streamed live on IrishRugby+, and tickets are available via Ticketmaster.

IRELAND: N Gallagher; B Parsons, A McGann, A Dalton, R O’Connor; D O’Brien, E Lane; L Djougang, N Jones, E Cahill; J Clohessy, F Tuite-O’Sullivan; B Hogan, E King, J Adams Verling. Replacements: B Buttimer, S McGrath, S Barrett*, K Jordan*, G Moore, A Reilly, E Breen, A McInerney*.

*uncapped