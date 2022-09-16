Munster need to be more physically robust or risk end up feeling blue in Cardiff

Former New Zealand player Malakai Fekitoa makes his competitive debut for Munster against Cardiff on Saturday afternoon. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Cardiff v Munster, Arms Park, Saturday, 3.05 – Live on RTÉ 2, Premier Sports

It is an afternoon of firsts from a Munster perspective, for head coach Graham Rowntree, his new-look coaching team in Andi Kyriacou, Mike Prendergast and Denis Leamy and a competitive debut for former All Black World Cup winning centre Malakai Fekitoa after he played in the two pre-season games.

Injuries and illness have ruled out Mike Haley, Simon Zebo and Stephen Archer while the Munster contingent that toured with Ireland during the summer are expected to be available on a phased basis from next week.

Shane Daly reprises an occasional role as a fullback, Fekitoa joins Chris Farrell in a powerful midfield while Ben Healy and Paddy Patterson – he has been excellent in the warm-up matches – are named at halfback.

It is a big season for young props Josh Wycherley and Keynan Knox as they look to apply greater pressure to start, while Munster’s embarrassment of riches is reflected in the presence of Jack O’Donoghue, Alex Kendellen and Jack O’Sullivan in the run-on team and John Hodnett on the bench.

Dave Kilcoyne (neck) is primed for his first competitive action since February having been included among the replacements.

Cardiff coach Dai Young has included his three high-profile summer signings in fullback Liam Williams, number eight Talupe Faletau, and Young’s son, Thomas who signed from Wasps. There’s real quality in the backline in terms of centre Ray Lee-Lo, Lions wing Josh Adams and scrumhalf Tomos Williams, but an area that Munster will target is the home side’s tight five.

Young said: “Our new signings have been fantastic. They will bring something a little bit different both on and off the pitch. You’re not going to get a better fixture to get excited about than Munster at home. Since ‘I’ve been here we’ve pushed them close a couple of times and not actually got on the right side of the result.”

The bookmakers have Munster as one-point favourites underlining just how close-fought this game is going to be. A key for the Irish province will be to bring a greater level of physicality than their pre-season efforts or risk losing.

CARDIFF: L Williams; O Lane, R Lee-Lo, M Llewellyn, J Adams; J Evans, T Williams; R Carré, K Dacey, D Lewis; J Turnbull (capt), S Davies; J Botham, T Young, T Faletau.

Replacements: L Belcher, R Barratt, D Arhip, M Screech, L Timani, L Williams, R Priestland, U Halaholo.

MUNSTER: S Daly; C Nash, C Farrell, M Fekitoa, L Coombes; B Healy, P Patterson; J Wycherley, N Scannell, K Knox; J Kleyn, F Wycherley; J O’Donoghue (capt), A Kendellen, J O’Sullivan.

Replacements: D Barron, D Kilcoyne, R Salanoa, T Ahern, J Hodnett, N Cronin, J Crowley, R Scannell.

Referee: M Adamson (Scotland).