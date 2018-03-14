Tony Keenan’s Cheltenham Day Three tips

Trip no problem for late confirmation Sub Lieutenant who should be cherry ripe for renewal

Tony Keenan

Ruby Walsh and Und De Sceaux celebrate victory ahead of Sub Lieutenant in last year’s Ryanair Chase. Photograph: dan Sheridan/Inpho

Ruby Walsh and Und De Sceaux celebrate victory ahead of Sub Lieutenant in last year’s Ryanair Chase. Photograph: dan Sheridan/Inpho

 

2:10 – Mine Now/Dadsintrouble The three Irish-trained JP McManus runners are just the type to be overbet at Cheltenham on the perception they are aimed at the meeting all season; that isn’t a great argument for backing a horse at the Festival when it applies to 90 per cent of the field! It might be better to take two big-priced darts. Mine Now beat Glenloe and A Great View on merit at Christmas, goes well fresh and the rain has come for him. Dadsintrouble is even darker but has some good form last spring at Aintree, shaped much better than the result last time and failed chasers have a decent record in the race.

2:50 – Sub Lieutenant Soft going is optimal for Un De Sceaux at the minimum distance but perhaps not over this extended two-and-a-half miles; he was tying up in the finish last year on good ground and stayers like Cue Card and Balko Des Flos are unlikely to grant him an easy lead. Sub Lieutenant looks underrated by the market which might be down to his being a late confirmation. A specialist at this trip, he should have been a closer second in this last season and a break since a hard race in the John Durkan is no bad thing.

3:30 – Sam Spinner Despite attracting its biggest field since 2008, the Stayers’ Hurdle looks heavy on quantity rather than quality and Sam Spinner stands out on this season’s form. There were two concerns with him coming into the meeting – faster ground and his jockey’s lack of experience at the track – but the first has been rendered moot by the rain and the second seems too heavily factored into his price.

Tony Keenan writes a weekly Irish racing tipping column for Betfair as well as data-driven racing analysis on Geegeez.co.uk.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.