Altior scales new heights at Cheltenham

Altior wins at the Festival for the third successive year
Nico de Boinville celebrates after riding Altior to victory in the Queen Mother Champion Chase Action. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Nico de Boinville celebrates after riding Altior to victory in the Queen Mother Champion Chase Action. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

 

Altior claimed a dramatic renewal of the Queen Mother Champion Chase at Cheltenham to remain unbeaten over jumps.

In the process he was winning at the Festival for a third successive year in a third different race — but for a long way it did look like it would be done quite in the manner many expected.

The tacky ground prevented him from travelling with his usual fluency and only two days ago he was lame with a poultice on his foot. Coming down the hill it appeared Nico de Boinville was in deep trouble as Politologue, God’s Own and Min were all seemingly going better.

Altior showed the guts of a champion, though, and as De Boinville pulled him out, he clicked into overdrive. The even-money favourite then flew up his favourite hill to ultimately win in style from Min, providing Nicky Henderson with a record 60th winner at the Festival, with God’s Own running well in the race yet again in third.

The returning Douvan appeared to be enjoying himself on his first run since the same event 12 months ago, but he unfortunately fell before the race really began in earnest.

De Boinville said: “I was in serious trouble the whole way round. It’s not his ground at all. His jumping just kept him in the race. He’s some horse. “

He’s had a hard race there. He’s some horse to get me out of trouble. He’s exceptional. He’s the best of the best. That was just sensational. Boy, am I lucky to ride him.

“Everyone loves an Irish banker, but how about an English one?”

The rider reserved special praise for Henderson, saying: “That was a great training performance. To come back from a scare on Monday, that was a great training performance.”

Queen Mother Champion Chase
Altior (Nico de Boinville) Evens Fav
Min (P Townend) 5-2
God’s Own (P J Brennan) 40-1

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.