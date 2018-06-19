Ruby Walsh hoping to return for Galway Festival

Walsh was injured when Al Boum Photo fell on the second day of Cheltenham
Ruby Walsh hopes to return to racing for the Galway Festival. Photo: James Crombie/Inpho

Ruby Walsh hopes to return to racing for the Galway Festival. Photo: James Crombie/Inpho

 

Ruby Walsh is targeting the Galway Festival as he continues to recover from the broken leg he sustained at Cheltenham in March.

Walsh was injured when Al Boum Photo fell on the second day of the Festival, with the setback coming just days after he returned from another broken leg he suffered last November.

After having delayed his planned French comeback last month, Walsh is now on track for the big meeting at Ballybrit which runs from July 30 to August 5.

“The injury is coming along really well. I’ve been riding out at Willie’s for a couple of weeks now and it feels great,” he told Paddy Power News.

“I was targeting Auteuil but when I couldn’t make the Prix la Barka meeting, the next meeting you want to be targeting is Galway, so I’m looking forward to making that festival.

“I haven’t seen the doctor in a couple of weeks as I’ve been riding out, but there’s no issue on that front. Galway is five weeks away and I’ll have no problem in making that.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.