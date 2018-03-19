Rossmore’s Pride makes it a red-letter day for Christian Delcros

It may have only been a run of the mill card at Down Royal, but it was a day Christian Delcros will never forget as Rossmore’s Pride provided him with his first winner as a trainer.

The Frenchman has been in Ireland over 40 years now, and having worked with some of the biggest names in training will have picked up the odd nugget or two.

Rossmore’s Pride was returning from a break and was winning at the ninth time of asking under Simon Torrens in the Adare Manor Opportunity Handicap Hurdle.

Delcros said: “That’s my first winner, it took a long time! I took out the licence a year ago and we had a couple of horses placed.

“I came from France to Ireland and stayed in Ireland. I was a jockey in France and moved to Ireland in 1977. I worked for Darkie Prendergast. Then I went to Dessie Hughes when Dessie started off – I worked with him for 27 years.

“I rode for Dessie and did bits and pieces that could be done in a racing yard. I was head man there and left in 2010.

“We have seven horses in including a couple of young horses. You have to work with the facilities you have and sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t. We are just outside Donegal Town.”

He added of his 5-1 victor: “He did it nicely, he’s not a horse that would enjoy that sort of ground. Now he’s going to go and jump a fence. He needs better ground.”

Icario (13-8) continued the golden run of Gordon Elliott and Davy Russell in the Guinness Maiden Hurdle, before Mala Beach (4-9 favourite) strolled to victory in the feature Daily Mirror Chase.

“He’s been trying a long time so he deserves that. I’d say he’ll go chasing,” said Elliott of Icario.

Mala Beach had won the Troytown Chase earlier this season, but ran no sort of race in the Irish Gold Cup last time out.

“It looked an ideal race to go for. Conditions suited him,” said Elliott.

“I’d say he remembered the quick ground in Leopardstown early on, but the further he got the better he jumped. That could be it for the year unless Punchestown came up very soft. He’ll not go to Fairyhouse.”