One of the most successful jockeys in Ireland TP Burns has died

The death has taken place of TP Burns, one of the most successful and versatile jockeys in Ireland during the last century. He was 94.

Burns was an integral part of Vincent O’Brien’s team through much of the legendary trainer’s career including when partnering Ballymoss to win the Irish Derby and the English St Leger in 1957. He was runner up on the same horse in that’s year’s Epsom Derby.

Burns won half a dozen Irish classics in all, the last of which was the Kevin Prendergast trained Pidget in the 1972 St Leger.

However he was also a top rider over jumps and was successful nine times at the Cheltenham festival, all over hurdles for O’Brien. He was runner up in the 1955 Champion Hurdle on Stroller and rode the legendary Arkle to success in a flat race at Navan in 1963.

When flat and jumps winners were combined, Burns was leading rider in Ireland on three occasions in 1954, 1955 and 1957.

After riding his first winner at 14, Burns rode for almost four decades before retiring from the saddle and working as an assistant for O’Brien at Ballydoyle. He later filled a similar role for Dermot Weld.

Thomas Pascal (TP) Burns died peacefully on Monday. He will lie in repose at his home (Landfall Paddocks on the Curragh) on Tuesday. His funeral mass will take place on Wednesday at 11.00 in St Brigid’s Church, the Curragh.

Burial will take place afterwards in Tynaclash Cemetery, Kiltegan, Co. Wicklow.