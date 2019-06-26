HRI refuse to say what will be satisfactory crowd for Derby day

Saturday’s attendance could be affected by senior football qualifier between Kildare and Tyrone at Newbridge

Updated: 22 minutes ago

Chief executive of Horse Racing Ireland Brian Kavanagh: “the investment in the Curragh is for the long term”. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Chief executive of Horse Racing Ireland Brian Kavanagh: “the investment in the Curragh is for the long term”. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

 

Horse Racing Ireland’s chief executive has refused to be drawn on what a satisfactory attendance will be for Saturday’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the revamped Curragh.

Ireland’s premier classic is the €15 million climax to a three-day festival that begins on Thursday, and it will be the first Derby run after an extensive €81 million redevelopment of Irish racing’s HQ.

Restricted attendances of 6,000 people were allowed on-site during 2017 and 2018. In 2016 a reduced Derby crowd of over 18,000 was blamed on the impact of the European Football Championships. In 2015 an official Derby day attendance of over 25,000 was reported.

The new Curragh facility is designed to cater for up to 30,000, but attendances have proved a contentious issue recently.

An overall crowd of 15,495 was given for last month’s Guineas weekend, but no figures for each specific day were provided.

Horse Racing Ireland’s boss Brian Kavanagh said on Wednesday: “I’ve no real handle on a number. The important thing is that the Curragh gets supported and people enjoy themselves. It will be great to see it used for the Derby for the first time.

“I’ve said it before the investment in the Curragh is for the long term. So I don’t think you can call it a success or a failure overnight because a certain number of clicks happened on the turnstiles.”

Football qualifier

There could be a an attendance impact on Saturday from a clash with the All-Ireland senior football qualifier between Kildare and Tyrone which is due to start at 5pm in nearby Newbridge. The Derby is due off at 5.20pm.

“It’s not ideal, and it’s disappointing it is right opposite the Derby and in the same town. I suppose there was a degree of inevitability about it once Kildare went in the playoffs, won the first playoff and were then drawn at home.

“I know the Curragh were on to the GAA and the Kildare Country Board [about rescheduling or delaying the match] but as a sport’s governing body I have sympathy with the variety of considerations the GAA has.

“Part of the reason for moving the Derby off a Sunday before was that it was clashing with GAA matches. But, of course, sport is so much more mobile now,” said Kavanagh.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.